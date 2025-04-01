Remember the Shark fan that spits on you to keep you cool? Now it has a portable sibling for on-the-go misting

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a portable fan with misting function

It's a shrunk-down version of the FlexBreeze, available in six colors

It's currently only available in the US, and costs $129.99

Shark has added a new model to its fan range: the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is a portable version of the ultra-popular FlexBreeze, and comes with the same misting functionality, so not only does it blast you with cool air, it also sprays you with a fine mist of water to help bring some chill to hot days.

In our Shark FlexBreeze review, we were blown away (pun intended) by the full-size version, rating it one of the best fans you can buy. The shrunk-down version has many of the same benefits – it can be used corded or cordless, indoors or out. Shark has gone a step further by making this one available in a variety of colors: a couple of shades of grey alongside four more summery candy tones.

(Image credit: Shark)

It has a carry handle to make it easier to tote around, so you need never be without your own personal wind machine. That's particularly useful because I'd say that this portable fan isn't especially small – think desktop rather than handheld. That's probably good news for the power though (Shark claims it has a blowing radius of up to 70 feet, although we'll get back to you on that once we've tested it.)

The misting – once you've got used to the idea of a fan that spits on you – is actually a very smart addition. Fans don't actually lower the temperature, they just make you feel cooler by moving the air around and speeding up the evaporation of sweat from your skin. A mister can lower the temperature of a room, as well as intensifying that cooling feeling created by the fan.

(Image credit: Shark)

Shark has form when it comes to innovative fans – we've just reviewed the Shark TurboBlade, which can blast out concentrated blades of air in any direction from its pivotable arms.

Currently, the FlexBreeze HydroGo is only available in the US, and costs $129.99 when purchased directly from Shark. The brand also has a big presence in the UK and Australia, so we're hoping it might make its way to other territories soon.

