This popular Ninja air fryer hit its lowest price yet - so I'm buying it for my parents for Christmas
It's almost half off!
With Black Friday deals come an abundance of Black Friday air fryer deals from most manufacturers. However, it's always a nice treat when you get a popular model hitting its record-low price, which is exactly why I need to share this deal before it's gone.
The Ninja AF100UK, which is one of the best air fryers to consider if you're an air fryer newbie, is at its lowest price ever, thanks to this early Black Friday deal that knocks 47% off its 3.8L model at Amazon UK - almost half its original price. That makes it a fantastic proposition, especially for small households or as a Christmas present to loved ones, which is exactly what I'm doing for my retired parents who need fast and easy yet still healthy meals.
It's a limited-time deal, however, and those don't usually stick around for long. So, it would be wise for you to grab this one now. That should tick one thing off your laundry list of things to do for the holidays, and you're saving £71 while you're at it.
Many other retailers have also launched their sales at the start of the month, so check out our full Black Friday deals coverage for even more top offers available now on vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, smart home devices, and other home appliances.
Ninja AF100UK air fryer - cheapest price yet
Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was
£149.99 now £79 at Amazon
Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.
Air fryers are always a shoo-in if you're looking for affordable gifts for loved ones or a nice treat for yourself, especially if you're busy and don't have a lot of time to prep and make fresh meals every day.
I know that while mom loves cooking for family and friends, she and my dad usually don't cook a lot when they're alone. They usually just go with quick meals or leftovers - something I can relate to as someone who lives alone. Having an air fryer, however, would allow them to enjoy fresh, home-cooked meals without needing to spend a lot of time on prep.
This model, which scored a 4 out of 5 in our review, is just the perfect addition to their kitchen. It's only a 3.8L-capacity one, which means that they can cook just enough for the two of them, and like most air fryers, it cuts cooking time considerably. Plus, it's known for producing crisp, evenly-browned results and being easy to clean - another plus since my mom hates the clean-up part of the job.
Michelle Rae Uy is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor here at TechRadar.
