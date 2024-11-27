Need a multi-cooker to feed the family? Don't miss this Black Friday deal on the Ninja 15-in-1 multi-cooker at Amazon

Multi-cookers are fast becoming one of the must-have kitchen appliances, and with the Black Friday deals event in full swing there's never been a better time for you to pick up a versatile appliance for a bargain price.

One of the best deals we've seen so far is on the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid multicooker, which is reduced to just £229.99 (was £319.99) in Amazon's Black Friday sale.



This versatile appliance earned five stars in our glowing Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid multicooker review. And with this deal you'll be saving yourself a generous £90 on a large-capacity multi-cooker, which brings it down to a price lower than last year's Black Friday offer. It has been as low as £185.99, but not for a couple of years, and this is the cheapest it's been since May when it briefly dropped to £199.99, so this is a deal worth grabbing.

Today's best Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker deal

Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker : was £319.99 now £229 at Amazon Though this Ninja multi-cooker is bulky in size, there was nothing that got in the way of us awarding it a maximum 5 stars. This is an incredibly versatile cooking appliance which makes it a great choice if you're looking for something can do more than air-fry, pressure-cook, slow-cook – and even if its discounted price is still on the higher side for you, just think of how many cooking options you'll be getting if you make this one investment. Read our full Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker.

Why buy the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker?

If brands like Instant Pot don't quite do it for you, then Ninja is the next brand to opt for as they have some of the best Instant Pot alternatives out there, and the main selling point of the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker is its multiple cooking methods and easy pressure cooking. And since it has an air-fry feature which produces crisp results, it means that you won't have to fork out more money for a separate air fryer.

Ninja's multi-cooker is an especially helpful kitchen companion when it comes to cooking for families and larger parties. Packing a 8 quart/ 7.5 litre cooking pot Ninja's multi-cooker can cater for up to six people, or even ten depending on what recipe you use. If you thrive off meal prepping and batch cooking, it works just as proficiently.

