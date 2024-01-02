Get this air fryer for $80 off to celebrate the New Year with great food
The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is on sale now
Today's best deal for air fryers is the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, which is currently $279 on Amazon once you redeem an $80 coupon at checkout. This is easily one of the best air fryers on the market right now, thanks to its host of excellent features.
This particular air fryer fits up to six quarts and there are three modes to cook with: Chef Mode for ingredients-based cooking, Classic Mode for fast meals, and Probe Mode for full control over temperature and other settings. You can also use the air fryer with your smartphone to watch step-by-step videos, track your cooking progress from your smartphone, and save your favorite recipes.
Air fryers are well known for cooking food thoroughly and quickly while using much less oil. You can also cook a wider variety of foods ranging from both the oven and stovetop, to even more interesting options like grilled cheese.
This is a great deal on a handy cooking machine for a loved one or your own home, so make sure to get it now while the deal is still around.
Today's best Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer deal
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer: was
$359 now $279 on Amazon
This air fryer is six quarts with three modes: Chef Mode, Classic Mode, and Probe Mode. You can also use the air fryer with your smartphone to watch step-by-step videos, track your cooking progress, and save your favorite recipes. Redeem the $80 coupon to secure your deal.
