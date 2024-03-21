Don’t get burned: these Amazon air fryer deals are finger-lickin’ good

If you spend any time on the internet at all, you’ve undoubtedly heard the air fryer spiel – how they’re incredibly convenient, take up minimal space, quicken your cooking time by upwards of 20% and even make things a little healthier by reducing the necessary amount of oil.

That’s not where the benefits end, though. Depending on what you’re searching for, pre-made functions on your new air fryer will allow you to bake muffins, dehydrate fruit and slow cook lamb shanks. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, you can always use our guide on how to buy an air fryer.

One of the best places to find a good air fryer is Amazon. The retail giant is no stranger to air fryer deals and the latest array of discounts thanks to its Big Smile Sale has continued that reliable recipe. If you’ve been eyeing off an ever-popular air fryer or are looking to expand your cooking repertoire, now’s the time to act. From Phillips to Instant and Ninja, there’s a deal for every kind of cook.

It’s never a good idea to shop on an empty stomach because you’re liable to make an emotional, stomach-based decision. Luckily we’ve taken care of the hard part, allowing you to pick what suits you best from the best deals available on Amazon right now.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FInstant-Vortex-Plus-5-7L-Fryer%2Fdp%2FB08LKRTR6T%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L | AU$269 AU$130 (save AU$139) One of the biggest air fryer brands for good reason, Instant’s Vortex Plus is one of the best air fryers on the market. While this sale doesn’t quite hit its lowest price of AU$114, a 52% discount is a great deal. With a 5.7L basket that will be more than enough for most families, this air fryer is capable of baking, dehydrating and more thanks to its 6-in-1 programmed cooking modes. If that’s not enough, it also displays cooking status and guides you through the process with prompts like ‘turn food’. We said it justified its price tag in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/instant-vortex-plus-air-fryer-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Instant Vortex Plus air fryer review and at less than half price, we have to recommend it highly.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FBreville-Air-Fryer-Chef-Plus%2Fdp%2FB0CG11S4GM%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Breville the Air Fryer Chef Plus | AU$279 AU$198 (save AU$81) While this deal might not have the massive savings of some others, the Air Fryer Chef Plus is so good that we gave it the ‘best for first-time users’ award in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/home/air-fryers/best-air-fryer-au" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">best air fryers guide because it’s incredibly easy to use. While it might lack the capacity of some competitors and the lack of an attached basket is a drawback, it does the little things right. Able to handle 2kg of fries at once, this air fryer allows you to easily cook what you want how you want it.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FPhilips-Essential-Technology-HD9270-21%2Fdp%2FB09VH72FL2%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Philips Essential Airfryer XL (HD9270/21) | AU$299 AU$168 (save AU$131) If the patented ‘starfish’ design of Philips’ RapidAir Technology is not enough to tickle your fancy, there’s still lots to like about the XL version of Philips’ Essential air fryer line, the biggest one being the incredible versatility provided by its 14 cooking functions, allowing you to cook how you like. Adding to its ease of use, the XL Essential Air Fryer also provides users with 7 preset cooking modes, allowing you to cook poultry, fry chips and even bake a cake with the touch of a button. Matching its lowest ever price, if you’re looking for a multi-faceted air fryer that can cook for four, this is one well worth a look.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FNutriBullet-Digital-Fryer-Black-NBA07100%2Fdp%2FB09FJF3RVK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Nutribullet XXL Digital Air Fryer | AU299 AU$149 (save AU$150) While it might be better known for its blenders, the Nutribullet XXL is an air fryer well worth thinking about, especially at this discounted price point. Matching its very recent lowest price that came just a week ago on March 14, the Nutribullet XXL is a great choice for those needing to cook five-plus portions regularly. Capable of handling an entire chicken, Nutribullet’s XXL Digital Air Fryer, at half its regular price, is an option that’s hard to ignore – especially when bigger meals are needed

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FInstant-Vortex-Fryer-Stainless-Silver%2Fdp%2FB09174HWH1%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven | AU$349 AU$155 (save AU$194) Speaking of requiring large meals, few air fryers complete that mission better than the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven. A saving almost as massive as its 10L capacity, this air fryer has ‘oven’ in its name for a reason. Able to cook two trays at once or cook a chicken on a rotisserie, you’ll find little need for other cooking appliances with this in your possession. With seven built-in programs that allow for plenty of variation, if you’re looking for a one-stop cooking shop, Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is a fantastic option.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FNutri-Ninja-Airfryer-Deluxe-AF160ANZ%2Fdp%2FB07YCC197M%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D26CBS37442R8Z%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.NIBbmujpuc1W-g9eiBClGhMI9SJDv0uGbmCwJnYNk7nHxBBwxNFm0rjSI3bv-lQK6m5_S6FqCLOzV5bVllj4qR5YGWpZUCMW8kS9yRcWmW2yie0tA13_meUHxZflaEDceC8kRSPaL03PX8FjbpvtsXlLamj7j9DR0pLu64MWox5EJo1WVcEDJdzvacDaTmNvk3fxyejdsiz5TGV9GJyR6FWAMwHUhxGfSizumWQlwmM.FSRELdwEfT7B-aNvQA9gpRO_ujLU07DJ5IQ2jl8MXCI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DNutri%252BNinja%252BFoodi%26qid%3D1710986206%26s%3Dkitchen%26sprefix%3Dnutri%252Bninja%252Bfoodi%252B%252Ckitchen%252C223%26sr%3D1-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Ninja Foodi Airfryer Deluxe | AU$299 AU$129 (save AU$170) Winning ‘best for frozen foods’ in our roundup of the best air fryers this year, at just AU$1 more expensive than its lowest ever price, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe does everything you want from an air fryer. While it may fail to stand out in a list of great air fryers, the Foodi Deluxe is a jack-of-all-trades, offering a range of cooking functions, a clear control panel and easy cleaning. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/ninja-air-fryer-max-af160" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160 review (which is the same model in Amazon’s listing) we called it a “versatile all-rounder that cooks food fast” and, at more than 50% off, now is the time to grab it.

Lowest Price <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FAirfryer-Essential-Technology-Capacity-HD9200%2Fdp%2FB08YQ869V9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Philips Essential Airfryer (HD9200/21) | AU$199 AU$88 (save AU$111) While its smaller stature makes it hard to recommend for most users, if the Philips Essential Air Fryer’s 4.1L capacity doesn’t make you wince, it might be the best option for you. Matching its lowest price ever at less than AU$90, this air fryer is the perfect choice if you’re lacking space in your kitchen, but it’s still more than capable of making food for up to three people. With more than 10 cooking functions that provide versatility, plus dishwasher-safe cleaning, the Philips Essential Air Fryer is hard to beat at this price.

Best Buy <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FInstant-Vortex-Plus-ClearCook-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB09ZP4GZZQ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook | AU$329 AU$195 (save AU$134) Called the “best air fryer on the market right now” in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/instant-vortex-plus-6-in-1-air-fryer-with-clearcook-and-odourerase" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer with ClearCook & OdourErase review way back in 2022, our opinion hasn’t changed despite newer models on the market. Awarded ‘best overall’ in our best air fryer in Australia 2024 list, there isn’t much not to like, keeping everything that’s great about the Vortex Plus and adding a clear window that allows you to check on your cook. While it didn’t quite get the full five stars thanks to a smudge-friendly display, this is the most expensive air fryer in this round-up, but if the price doesn’t stop you in your tracks, we highly recommend it.