Why wait for Black Friday? The Garmin Forerunner 965 is $100 off at Amazon right now

A few weeks from now you'll see all manner of deals on the best Garmin watches (and best smartwatches in general) as we enter the Black Friday period, with major price cuts across almost every major gadget category: but if you're after a running watch right now, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the one we've just come across.

The Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin's high-end AMOLED running watch, is down to $499.99 from an original price of $599.99, saving you $100. That's a pretty good deal; in fact, it's Amazon's lowest price ever for the Forerunner 965. We gave the Garmin Forerunner 965 an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, so you can be sure you're getting a fantastic watch at a very reasonable price.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down to see the deals available in your region.

Get the Garmin Forerunner 965 deal here:

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on Garmin's best-in-class running watch, in either Whitestone or Black-and-Powder-Grey. It features a sumptuous AMOLED screen, redesigned chassis, and Garmin's comprehensive suite of training planning, race day and health metrics, and while it's bit advanced for beginners, it's the perfect companion for intermediate or serious runners.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of comprehensive race-day tools. I used its smaller sibling, the Garmin Forerunner 265, to prep myself for a marathon with its Training Readiness score, PacePro function to keep me on track, and Race Day calendar widget to help me tailor my training to the day. It also logged health information such as sleep, heart rate variability, calories expended... all that good stuff.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 takes things a step further, as you can see in our Garmin Forerunner 965 vs Garmin Forerunner 265 guide. For starters, it's bigger, beefier, and lasts longer than the 265, with a battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode compared to the 265's 13 days. It's more durable, with titanium rather than fiber-reinforced polymer casing, and the 965 also gives you pre-loaded topographical map information for local roads and trails, allowing you to adventure and navigate in far more detail. The 965 offers additional features like heat and altitude acclimation widgets, along with access to Strava Live Segments.

All in all, it's one of the best running watches around – and at a $100 discount, it's well worth snapping up for your winter training blocks, to get you ready for racing season in the spring.