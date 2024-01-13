Wow! The Apple Watch 9 crashes to a record-low price of $329 at Amazon
Save $70 on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch
The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and it just dropped to a record-low price of $329 (was $399) at Amazon. That's a $70 discount and an incredible price for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.
The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display and watchOS 10 with redesigned apps. Plus, for the first time ever, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.
The Series 9 was just released in September of last year, and today's offer from Amazon is not only the best deal we've ever seen but also an impressive price for a feature-rich Apple Watch.
Apple Watch 9 deal: record-low price at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9: was
$399.99 now $329 at Amazon
Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale and back down to a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your watch without touching the display.
