Wow! The Apple Watch 9 crashes to a record-low price of $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display and watchOS 10 with redesigned apps. Plus, for the first time ever, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



Apple Watch 9 deal: record-low price at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale and back down to a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your watch without touching the display.

