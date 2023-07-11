Want a new Apple Watch for under $200 on Amazon Prime Day? Here's how

Yes, you read that right – the Apple Watch SE (2022) GPS-only model is on offer at Amazon for $199.99 right now. This is its lowest price ever, and the cheapest way to buy a brand new, up-to-date Apple Watch from the most recent generation.

We’ve been closely monitoring the Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals to bring you all the best discounts as they land, and we can confirm that this is the only way to get a new Apple Watch for under $200.



This might be the best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deal we’ve seen yet, so if you’re an iPhone user and you’re dithering about getting an Apple Watch, now’s the time to make the investment. Check out the deal in full below:

Prime Day deal: get an Apple Watch SE (2022) at its lowest price ever

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This is the cheapest way to get an Apple Watch from last year. This is a record-low price, and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks many of the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Why get this deal?

An Apple Watch is a great way to make the most of Apple’s impressive Health app to look after your wellbeing by collecting information on your workouts, sleep, activity and daily habits.

You can screen calls and read messages from your wrist, get directions on-wrist from Apple Maps, monitor your heart rate for warning signs of conditions like atrial fibrillation, notify your loved ones automatically in an emergency with Crash Detection, and lots more.

