The Google Pixel Watch 2 has received a limited-time offer at Amazon – and it's an unmissable deal

Although Amazon's spring sale has come and gone for another year, that doesn't mean the deals stop there. There are numerous offers across Amazon's range of smart wearables available, but this Google Pixel Watch 2 deal is a true standout, especially as it's one of the best smartwatches out there at the moment.

Amazon's Google Pixel Watch 2 limited-time deal is available in the UK only and won't stick around for much longer, so it's convenient if you were on the lookout for a smartwatch upgrade. The Pixel Watch 2 in Polished Silver/Bay and Polished Silver/Porcelain is down from £349.99 to just £279.99, a 20% (£70) discount and £10 off its lowest price ever.

There's no guarantee we'll see it at this price again for a while, and although it was at an even lower price in Matte Black/Obsidian colors, that deal is now sold out. This is as good a chance as any to swipe a great value Pixel Watch.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the UK? Scroll down to our price widget to find the best deals near you

Get the Google Pixel Watch 2 deal here:

Google Pixel Watch 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Fitbit-tracking-management-features%2Fdp%2FB0CGX9JPWY%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D3FKEGVUK8RVK8%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.b_mrpNk0c18k8BzeKc0uZmj6aieoXUcu9ZvQwlxdzJ6in9SDoliB6jrlEuBs92lC7TpbiTLuLHN2zDyX0A2LlQ-4mfZUFTwt7ZlllQzxaxCGA3xMiY2vEQBKUqsCUxUCH49OlJNYYEc_V97T2_Yco1DGk2gsL0mqwYZMD18YRCUj6N8VXhtJXTxAxJPAwIbU.qavvoyEKrTlT3i7Az5VonrG9jqbXBCg-VIx7Zac9z-g%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgoogle%252Bpixel%252Bwatch%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1712155612%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dgoogle%252Bpixel%252Bwatch%252Ctodays-deals%252C85%26sr%3D1-3%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £349.00 now £279.99 at Amazon

£10 off lowest price: UK shoppers after a fitness watch for summer should seriously consider this deal. A £70 discount is a rare offer for Google's most recent smartwatch model, which has a fantastic balance of Fitbit-powered fitness tracking and smart lifestyle features. Whether you're looking for a smartwatch for fitness, sleep, or for general everyday wear, the Google Pixel Watch 2 will have you covered.

Why get this deal?

Aside from its £70 price reduction, the Google Pixel Watch 2 packs all the basics with additional smart features, which are significant upgrades to the features seen in its precedent model, making this deal an absolute steal.

These features include a multi-path heart rate sensor and Personal Safety features, in addition to a skin temperature sensor which is great for sleep tracking – all of which we praised in our four-star review.

With its features and capabilities in mind, the watch itself is sleek in appearance with a 41mm AMOLED screen that's simple to navigate. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a lightweight wearable with an aluminum body, teardrop design and redesigned digital crown, giving it a sleek look.