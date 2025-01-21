Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition crashes to lowest-ever price

If you're in the market for a more premium Android smartwatch, then this Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition might be the deal for you.

Right now at Amazon, you can buy the customizable Bespoke Edition for just $249 instead of $329. There's one caveat: usually a Bespoke Galaxy Watch is more customizable, but because this is an Amazon purchase, you only get the stock colorway and band combo. Fortunately, it's a stunner, in its green color with Navy Band.

If you like the look of it then you can save 25% on the usual price, but move fast as this deal won't last long.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Get a 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for just $249 instead of $329, $80 off and a new lowest-ever price. The 25% saving brings the price down to match that of most 40mm models sold by Samsung.

As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, 2024 brought the Galaxy Watch a more iterative update, but there's still plenty to like. You get a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Always-On display and an Armor Aluminum chassis. It also supports the latest wearable software Wear OS 5, packaged up in Samsung's One UI 6 skin.

It comes with great AI-powered wellness and health tracking features, heart rate monitoring, wellness tips, and more. You get Samsung's Energy Score each morning to help you tailor your workout intensity, and it's definitely one of the best Android smartwatches for Samsung users. At this price, you're getting an awful lot of smartwatches for your money. Especially considering the smaller 40mm version is retailing on Amazon for exactly the same price right now.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also features the newest Exynos chip for faster performance under the hood, helping to power those extra AI fitness features.

If you want something more durable, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently on sale for around $430 via a couple of third-party resellers on Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is certainly cheaper and has a much slimmer profile that makes it more discreet, perfect if you want a more subtle smartwatch you can also wear to work or out for a meal.