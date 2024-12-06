OnePlus Watch 3 appears online again, and it looks great – but hasn't fixed my big problem with the last one
The OnePlus Watch 3's latest listing promises better battery life
- A new OnePlus Watch has been spotted on a US government website
- New information has been confirmed, including battery and size
- Only one size is listed – not good for those with small wrists
The OnePlus Watch 3 rumors continue to gather pace, after a listing for a new watch was spotted on US government website, having been filed by OnePlus.
One of our best Android watches of 2024, the OnePlus Watch 2 was a terrific Wear OS watch, rated very highly, which managed to squeeze 100 hours of battery life thanks to a large 500mAh battery and a secondary, low-power operating system used when Wear OS wasn't needed.
The listing on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, a necessary bit of paperwork for telecomms devices, suggests a new watch with a 631mAh battery life, indicating this watch will have even more staying power.
The FCC listing, first spotted by AndroidHeadlines, also give us a few details on sizes. Only one size is mentioned in the listing, like the OnePlus Watch 2 before it: 46.6mm x 47mm x 11.76mm. That's pretty similar again to the OnePlus Watch 2's 47 x 46.6 x 12.1 (mm size.
There's no word yet on when the watch might be released, but rumors point to January, when we expect OnePlus to debut the global version of the currently China-exclusive OnePlus 13 handset.
Analysis: Still only one size
We loved the OnePlus Watch 2, but one aspect of its design that bothered us was its size. Its simply too big for users with smaller wrists, and alienates those users, who'll have to make do with a Pixel Watch. But even the Google Pixel Watch 3 introduced a second size, now packing a choice between 41mm and 45mm displays.
Similarly, Samsung does its watches in two different sizes (with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra) as do Apple and Garmin. Now that OnePlus has a serious contender of a smartwatch (we gave it 4.5 stars in our review) I would have expected the team behind the watch to have introduced a second size for smaller wrists. It's possible OnePlus may yet surprise us, but this becomes unlikely as we get closer to the rumored January reveal.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.