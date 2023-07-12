I review smartwatches for a living, and I recommend this Amazon Prime Day deal

If you’re on Android, and especially if you use a Samsung Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is probably going to be the best smartwatch you can buy. And whether you live in the UK or the US, you can get it for a knockdown price right now thanks to the Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is top of our list of the best smartwatches as the best watch for most people, provided you’re not already using an iPhone. It’s a great watch that's reasonably priced, and boasts advanced health and fitness features, good sleep tracking features, great communication tools, and a wealth of apps courtesy of the Google Play store.

Right now, you can get the larger 44mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for under $175 in Amazon’s US deals, a huge discount of 44%. The smaller 40mm model is also on sale in the US for $151, a 46% discount.

In the UK, it’s a similar story, with the 44mm Watch 5 getting a 31% discount that brings it down from £289 to £199, the lowest price it's ever been. If you want the smaller 40mm model you’re out of luck, but the Galaxy Watch 4’s 40mm model is also a great watch, and it's down to £149 right now – again, the lowest price it's ever been.

US Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): was $280 now $151 at Amazon

Amazon has the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on offer at $129 less than its usual retail price right now. It's smart, stylish, and almost everything, from third-party app support to its myriad fitness features, impresses, making this a great Prime Day deal. The only real downside to the Galaxy Watch 5 is its one-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm): was $309.99 now $170.05 at Amazon

The larger 44mm version of the watch is not only great for bigger wrists, but boasts improved battery life. A bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor, Electrical Heart sensor (ECG), and Optical Heart Rate sensor make this a great choice for people who want to keep an eye on their health.

UK Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm): was £289.00 now £199.00

The large 44mm version’s AMOLED screen is buttery-smooth, perfect for the wide range of apps you can get on the device thanks to its Wear OS compatibility. Grab it at its cheapest-ever UK price while you can.