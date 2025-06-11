Yep, it's true, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for only £149
Don't miss this unbeatable trade-in and cashback deal at Currys
Every now and then, a deal comes along that I absolutely have to buy myself. This could be the next one, as you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as £149 at Currys. I'm looking at the ageing Fitbit Versa 2 on my wrist and thinking it could be time for an upgrade.
There are a few steps you need to follow to obtain this price, but if you're like me and have an old smartwatch that's in need of an upgrade, then it's well worth doing, as that's a dramatic drop from the regular price of £449.
First, you need a working smartwatch to trade in. Currys will give you a £100 voucher or rebate when buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra on top of the other discounts here.
Step two: enter the code 'ULTRA100' at the checkout to take an additional £100 off the price of the smartwatch.
Finally, once your watch arrives, go through the official Samsung Cashback site and enter some details about your purchase to claim a further £100 cashback.
Once that's all done, you'll have paid just £149 for Samsung's most powerful smartwatch. Now, I'm off to think about just how much I want this over my Versa 2. Perhaps a quick read of our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review will help me decide.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for £149
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: from £149 at Currys with trade-in and cashback
Through a combination of a trade-in deal, a voucher code and a cashback offer, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for only £149 at Currys. This is Samsung's biggest and most advanced smartwatch, boasting premium health and fitness tracking features, a rugged design suited to all sports and outdoor adventures, a fantastic high-performance OS, and solid battery life. All that for under £150 has got to be the smartwatch bargain of the year.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
