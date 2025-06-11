Every now and then, a deal comes along that I absolutely have to buy myself. This could be the next one, as you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for as little as £149 at Currys. I'm looking at the ageing Fitbit Versa 2 on my wrist and thinking it could be time for an upgrade.

There are a few steps you need to follow to obtain this price, but if you're like me and have an old smartwatch that's in need of an upgrade, then it's well worth doing, as that's a dramatic drop from the regular price of £449.

First, you need a working smartwatch to trade in. Currys will give you a £100 voucher or rebate when buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra on top of the other discounts here.

Step two: enter the code 'ULTRA100' at the checkout to take an additional £100 off the price of the smartwatch.

Finally, once your watch arrives, go through the official Samsung Cashback site and enter some details about your purchase to claim a further £100 cashback.

Once that's all done, you'll have paid just £149 for Samsung's most powerful smartwatch. Now, I'm off to think about just how much I want this over my Versa 2. Perhaps a quick read of our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review will help me decide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for £149