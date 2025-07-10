Fitness fanatics – you can't miss this feature-packed Samsung smartwatch for only £39 on Prime Day

Having tested super expensive smartwatches alongside budget alternatives, I can tell you that price doesn't always equate to quality. Sometimes, an incredibly budget-friendly smartwatch can defy its price tag, so that's why I'm recommending the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 at Amazon for only £39 (was £69).

The basic but impressive and feature-rich wearable has dropped to an all-time low price for Amazon Prime Day. At a shade under £40, I can understand if you're feeling tempted. because even I am too.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Fit3 deal

Save 43% Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £69 now £39 at Amazon A £30 price drop sees this basic but capable smartwatch drop back to its record low price. We were impressed with what the wearable offered at full price, but now at almost half the launch price, it's a better all-around offering. Don't hang around too long, though, as the deal is only available during Amazon Prime Day.

In our Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 review, we gave the budget wearable a commendable four out of five stars. The high praise is thanks to what hardware and features Samsung has managed to pack into such an affordable device.

We appreciate it's unlikely to feature in our guide to the best smartwatches, but it can still be considered a capable smartwatch. With smart functionality, fitness tracking, and health monitoring, Samsung has covered all the bases.

Alongside health and fitness tracking, we have a lot of love for the 1.6-inch AMOLED display that looks and performs excellently. Use it to view your metrics, navigate directions, and keep track of your exercise.

