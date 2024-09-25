Apple's week-old Series 10 just got its first real discount

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's new flagship wearable for 2024, and less than a week after its release, it's got its first discount at Amazon. There are savings to be had on both sizes as well. You can now pick up a 42mm version for just $369 or a 46mm version for $399, both at Amazon.

Specifically, you can save on the Rose Gold Aluminum model with a sport band or the Jet Black Aluminum model with a sport band. Savings aren't massive, but scoring $20 or $30 off a brand-new Apple Watch is absolutely not to be sniffed at.

That's especially true of the larger 46mm variant, which, due to its larger size, has the biggest-ever Apple Watch display. So, if you're in the market for a brand new Apple Watch, look no further than this excellent early savings on the best Apple Watch in 2024.

Apple Watch Series 10 now less than $400

Apple Watch Series 10: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the new flagship from Apple and the only new model for 2024. It's got a larger display that's much brighter at a glance, thanks to wide-angle OLED technology. Underneath, there's a new S10 chip housed in a thinner chassis that's less obtrusive on your wrist.

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we praised the wearable for its gorgeous new display. The bigger screen feels much more expansive but not larger or overbearing on the wrist. What's more, that thinner chassis is much more comfortable to wear.

It's not a massive upgrade; the chip gains are marginal, and battery life does not increase. But with a cheeky early discount, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a much more enticing prospect than its Series 9 alternative.

