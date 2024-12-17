Amazon messed up! If you want a Galaxy Watch Ultra deal, get one for £289 at John Lewis instead
This might be the best deal yet!
Earlier this week we brought you the news of an astonishing Galaxy Watch Ultra deal in the UK. Turns out, it was too good to be true. An Amazon pricing error that saw the best Android smartwatch out there discounted to just £349 has been discontinued. It's now on sale for £549, plus £100 cashback. Not exactly a doorbuster.
Thankfully, you can now grab a Galaxy Watch Ultra at a massive discount at John Lewis instead, down to just £389, a massive £210 off.
What's more, this deal qualifies for Samsung's cashback offering, so you'll get £100 back on your purchase, bringing the net cost to just £289.
Amazon's loss is your gain, with this new existing deal even better than the one that the online retailer canceled on Monday.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals
Get £210 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra in all three colors at John Lewis, available to collect in-store or online for delivery. Get a further £100 cashback from Samsung, bringing the total cost to just £289.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is absolutely the best Android smartwatch out there, even at full price. I can't quite believe there's a discount of more than 50% on this model so soon after launch.
Even the £210 saving would be enough to make this the smartwatch deal of the year. The £100 cashback on top of that makes it even sweeter.
Just remember, you'll need to claim with Samsung within 30 days of purchase to qualify. That's a step well worth taking, however, as you'll get the money back via bank transfer, rather than as a voucher.
If the price isn't enough to convince you to buy, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra scored well in our review thanks to its rugged titanium shell and impressive design, fantastic battery life, and wealth of AI-powered health tracking features.
It also comes with 4G cellular connectivity, impressive water resistance, and more.
This deal is almost certain to sell out quickly, so get yourself to John Lewis' website now if you want to take advantage.
