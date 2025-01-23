Samsung is so desperate to sell you a Galaxy Ring, it’s offering $250 off if you trade in ANY smartwatch

Samsung is offering a crazy new deal on the Samsung Galaxy Ring in the US. We rated it the best smart ring going into 2025, and now you can own it for just $150.

Yes, you read that right: Samsung is so desperate to get as many people as possible using its first-generation Galaxy Ring, that Samsung.com is offering a $250 discount if you trade in a smartwatch – ANY smartwatch.

You could trade in a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, an original Samsung Galaxy Watch, even a now-discontinued Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – plus the deal isn’t limited to Samsung devices. An original first-gen Apple Watch and a ten-year-old Garmin are also fair game, as are more recent devices. The trade-in also specifies “Any Watch, Any Condition” so as long as you can still turn it on, you can shop it in for a shiny new Galaxy Ring.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals where you are using our price tracker tool.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $149.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Ring is normally $400, but if you trade in any old smartwatch in any working condition – even an ancient Apple Watch that struggles to turn on – you can get an impressive $250, bringing its total down to $149.99 - a 62.5% discount.

Why get a Samsung Galaxy Ring?

I gave the Samsung Galaxy Ring an impressive 4.5 stars in my review, stating that it handles passive health tracking extremely well, pairing intuitive digital design elements courtesy of Samsung Health with great physical design elements, boasting an innovative case design and sleek-looking Ring that offers protection due to its concave surface.

I really liked Samsung’s automatic workout tracking, accurately recording my runs on autopilot, and found it more comfortable to wear as a sleep tracker than a conventional smartwatch. It’s an accurate, long-lasting, discreet health tracking device, and it's now available at a rock-bottom price.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI is only getting more advanced, especially after the big reveals at this week’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked presentation. AI requires data to improve, and Samsung is doubtless looking to supercharge its Health features. Perhaps that’s why Samsung is offering this ludicrous deal, practically giving away a Galaxy Ring in exchange for an old, nearly-defunct smartwatch.