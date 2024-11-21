Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 & Galaxy Watch Ultra are cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Save up to £100
The Samsung Galaxy Watches are super-popular items in the Black Friday sales, so we were expecting some pretty significant discounts – ideal for anyone hoping to get a Samsung watch. However, we were predicting discounts on the older models, not necessarily brand-new devices, so this is a surprise, to be sure – but a welcome one.
Right now, you can save £100 on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, slashed from £599 to £499, in the Amazon Black Friday sale. This is the recently launched, all-singing, all-dancing model with loads of new survival features and a rugged titanium casing.
The excellent mainline Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is also discounted: the 4G LTE 44mm version is slashed from £369 to £319, another lowest-ever price from Amazon. The 40mm 4G LTE version has been discounted from £339 to £289, although the Bluetooth-only models have not yet got a price-drop.
Check out the deals in full below. Want more deals on Galaxy Watches? Scroll down for more offers in your region.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Get the Samsung Galaxy Ultra, Samsung's biggest, toughest, hardiest adventure watch, for its lowest price yet on Amazon. With a titanium squircle cushion protecting it, the new programmable Quick button allows you to start your most-used feature without scrolling through Samsung's interface. Essential for cold-weather training, when you might be wearing gloves, or just general convenience.
Save £50 on the 44mm 4G LTE version of the mainline Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. The LTE version allows you to pair it with a phone plan in order to access the internet without your phone around, so you can check email, stream music, even answer WhatsApp messages and so on straight from your wrist.
The smaller 40mm LTE watch is also available, reduced from £339 down to £289.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, as the best Samsung watch yet from a technical perspective, made its way onto our list of the best smartwatches of 2024. In our review, we said "the build quality is excellent, it’s packed with outdoor-focused features, and promises to be great for casual adventurers and serious Samsung fans alike."
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is an incremental, yet excellent update due to a big computing boost. We said in our review: "thanks to Samsung’s first 3-nanometer Exynos chip under the hood, much of the experience truly zips here – applications, be they Spotify, Messages, or Workout, open quickly, and processes wrap up pretty fast".
