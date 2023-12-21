Simba's so hyped for Boxing Day it's launched an early mattress sale and brought back this year's lowest prices

I don't know about you, but I'm less excited about Christmas Day than I am about Boxing Day, particularly because I've just taken delivery of a kilo of goat meat that I intend to cook for a very long time indeed to make an absolutely epic Boxing Day curry. And it looks like I'm not alone in being more Boxing Day-focussed, as Simba's just launched its Boxing Day sale indecently early (not quite as indecently early as Emma, though) and it's brought back its Black Friday pricing.

That means 45% off all Simba's hybrid mattresses, getting you the lowest prices of the year on the Simba Hybrid Pro, which right now will cost you just £879.45 for a double. And if you're after a complete bedroom refresh you'll find deals on bed bundles as well as some rarely-seen discounts on pillows, duvets, toppers and more.

Simba is one of the best mattress brands in the UK, and its Boxing Day mattress sale is an excellent chance to grab a bargain if you missed out on its Black Friday deals. Here's what you need to know.

Simba Hybrid Pro: was £1,159 now from £637.45 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro is our favourite in the Simba range. Here, there's a seven-layer design that adds a temperature-regulating layer of wool beneath the top cover, and an extra layer of AeroCoil springs (up to 5,000 in total) for superior support, neither of which you'll find in the original. Learn more in our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review, which praises the mattress' temperature regulation and pressure relief. With this Boxing Day deal, a double is 45% off, discounted to £879.45, and you get a free mattress protector included, too.

Simba Hybrid Mattress: was £809 now from £439.45 at Simba

The second-cheapest hybrid in Simba's range is the original. It has all the same layers as the cheapest Hybrid Essential, but an extra layer that's designed to ensure support right up the the edges of the mattress, so there's no dipping at the sides. In our Simba Hybrid Original review, our tester called it an 'almost-perfect modern hybrid'. The Boxing Daydeal is on the version with the standard cover, and knocks 45% off, taking the cost of a double down to £593.45; you're unlikely to ever see it any cheaper.

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress: was £1,579 now from £868.45 at Simba

The Hybrid Luxe has a complex 10-layer design and promises outstanding comfort and support. Our Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review praised its feel, support and temperature regulation, but noted a degree of motion transfer. The Boxing Day deal is on the version without a cooling cover, and knocks 45% off, taking the double down to £1,264.45. This matches Simba's Black Friday pricing, and there's a free mattress protector with all sizes, too.

As mentioned, it's not just mattresses getting great discounts in Simba's Boxing Day sale. If you're after a new pillow there's 25% off Simba's entire range, which means the high-end Simba Hybrid Firm pillow is reduced to £119.25, while the simple but effective Stratos Pillow is down to £45; find out more about it in my Simba Stratos pillow review. There's even a discount on Simba's Cooling Body Pillow, now available for £81.75 and a great choice if you need all-over support (and have room for it in your bed); my Simba Cooling Body pillow review can give you all the details.

You'll also find discounts on all Simba's duvets as well as 35% off the Simba Hybrid Topper. But to get the details on every single one of Simba's Boxing Day savings, head straight to Simba's sale page to see everything in one place.