Rare discount! Unmissable Saatva mattress sale knocks a massive $500 off

It's been a while since we saw it last, but Saatva has finally brought back it's ultra-rare $500 off any order over $1,000 discount. Popping up just a couple of times a year, it's impossible to predict when this Saatva mattress sale will start, so who knows when it will be back again – shop now to avoid missing out. It's a semi-exclusive for TechRadar, so make sure to follow one of the links on this page, or you won't see it.

Always a dominating force in our best mattress guide, Saatva is one of our favorite sleep brands. It's a premium brand, so you can expect a higher price tag, but you can also expect a quality finish, a luxury feel, and some of the best extras around (including 365 nights to try the bed out, and free white glove delivery). We're particularly big fans of the Saatva Classic, which delivers an exceptionally strong performance all-round. Check out our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn more.

I've singled out the Saatva Classic because it has such a wide appeal, but if it's not exactly what you're after, there are mattresses to suit almost every sleep style in the Saatva sale. Just follow the links on this page and head to your favorite mattress to claim your discount.

Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,395 now from $895 at Saatva Overview: The Saatva Classic is a premium mattress that delivers a quality that more than matches the price tag. Luxuriously comfortable and with three firmness levels to choose from, this hand-finished mattress scores highly in all our tests and is a great all-rounder. Saatva classes the Classic as a hybrid mattress, and while it does feature a layer of comfortable foam cushioning, it's a spring-heavy design. That gives the Classic quite a traditional feel, with a bouncy surface that's easy to move around on. Despite that bounce, the Classic has strong motion isolation, making it a good choice for couples. We rate it as one of the best hybrid mattresses. Price history: Why is this deal special? Well, it's been a long time since we've seen a discount this good from Saatva. $500 off is a massive saving and it applies to every adult mattress the brand offers. It's bigger than the Saatva Presidents' Day sale, which saw $400 off orders over $1,000. And as it isn't timed to a major holiday, who knows when we might see it again. Rising MSRP means it's not a historic low, but in the context of current prices, it's an outstanding deal.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a premium finish: The Saatva Classic is an expensive mattress, but it justifies that cost with an exceptional build, quality materials, and a luxurious finish. It's like sleeping on the best hotel mattress, but you get to do it every single night, and thanks to the free white glove delivery, someone will even set up the bed for you – it's just a shame Saatva can't throw in room service.

✅ You want to customize your choice: One of the reasons behind the wide-ranging Classic appeal it the amount of options you have. There are three firmness levels available: Plush for side sleepers, Luxury Firm has an all-round support, while Firm is aimed at back and stomach sleepers. And you get to choose your height – upgrade from 11.5 inches to 14.5 inches for ultimate luxury.

✅ You want quality extras: Okay, this is a benefit of all Saatva adult mattresses, but it's worth covering here. As well as the previously mentioned white glove delivery (which means Saatva will set-up the bed to the room of your choice), you'll get a 365-night mattress trial and a lifetime warranty.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want contouring foam: While technically a hybrid, the Saatva Classic feels closer to an innerspring, thanks to prominent layer of coils. If you want the contouring hug of foam, consider the Loom & Leaf. In our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review we found this plush bed has incredible pressure relief, and there's $500 off every size and firmness level.

❌ You have back or joint pain: For the record, the Classic is also good for those with aches and pains, but if a lumbar-friendly design is top priority, we recommend the Saatva RX. Described as "total opulence" in our Saatva RX mattress review, this bed has a balance of support and relief that's ideal for anyone who wakes up stiff. All sizes are $500 off with our link.

❌ You prioritize edge support: Our reviewer described the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress as "the best mattress for edge support [they've] ever tested." Learn why with our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review. It's also a slightly more affordable option – the queen size is down to $1,295 with our discount code.