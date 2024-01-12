Purple just dropped a ridiculous $400 discount on its Original mattress – this deal won't stick around

Right now you can buy the Purple mattress at the lowest price we've seen it at in the past year. There's up to $400 off at Purple, with the full $400 off the queen size, bringing the price down to $999, which matches the lowest price we ever see on this mattress. This offer doesn't crop up often, and is always worth snapping up when it does appear.

If you struggle to get comfortable at night on most of the best mattresses, it might pay to try out something different. And because of its unique feel, the Purple mattress could be just what you need.

Its GelFlex Grid gives it a feel quite unlike most other beds; it contours to your pressure points while supporting the parts of your body that don't lie on it quite as heavily, and it'll adapt to you in any position. In our Purple mattress review, our tester found that he slept like a baby throughout his trial, and unlike many foam mattresses it didn't result in him overheating in the night. This makes it a strong choice for any sleep style.

Don't wait on this deal, though; Purple mattress deals don't happen all the time, and not only do we not expect this deal to last for much longer, it's hard to say when (or if) we'll see the price this low again. Here's what you need to know:

Purple Plus mattress Queen size: was $1,399 now $999 at Purple



Overview: The Purple mattress provides a sleep feel quite unlike other mattresses. Its GelFlex Grid contours to your pressure points while supporting the rest of your body, and our reviewer found that it noticeably improved his sleep quality. It does a great job of keeping you cool at night, and it's also a winner when it comes to motion isolation.



Price history: A queen size Purple mattress has $400 off right now, which is the biggest discount we've seen over the past year. While the MSRP has stayed steady since the beginning of 2023, the for most of the year the discount fluctuated between nothing and $200 off, and on Black Friday you'd have paid $1,199 for a queen size.



Extras: The Purple mattress comes with free shipping and returns, and you'll get a 100-night sleep trial as well as a 10-year warranty.

Buy it if...

✅ You need great support: Whichever way you lie on it, the Purple mattress delivers great support thanks to its responsive GelFlex Grid. So if you tend to move around a lot in the night you'll get all the cushioning you need in every position, and you won't wake up sore.



✅ You overheat at night: Thanks to its breathable top cover and the airflow-enhancing GelFlex Grid, the Purple mattress won't trap your body heat like other foam mattresses, and our tester found that he didn't get too warm sleeping on it.



✅ You share with a fidgeter: Because the Purple is an all-foam mattress, it's great at eliminating motion transfer than beds. So if you're regularly disturbed by a restless partner, the Purple mattress should help you get a much better night's sleep.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You enjoy a traditional feel: The Purple mattress has a unique feel that's almost entirely down to its GelFlex Grid, and it's not one that everyone's going to get on with. If you prefer an old-school mattress feel, the Saatva Classic is an excellent choice, and there's 15% off in the Saatva sale.

❌ You'll want to move your mattress around: One thing that surprised us about the Purple mattress is just how heavy it is. If you anticipate having to move it around your house, you might get on better with one of the best hybrid mattresses with a layer of springs instead of heavy foam.



❌ You're on a budget: The Purple Original's great value, but it's not cheap. If you want a similar feel at a lower price, you'd do well to check out the Purple NewDay, the cheapest model in Purple's range.