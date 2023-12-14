My Christmas wish has come true with this 25% off Panda mattress deal

The Christmas spirit has come to Panda London: the top-rated Panda Bamboo mattress has received a rare discount and is currently 25% off in the seasonal sale. The Panda Bamboo is our number one best mattress, and we think it's worth the money at full price. So, this 25% off deal is one you really don't want to miss.

We've had a chance to try this bed, and we were hugely impressed with every aspect of the performance. It was comfortable straight out the box, provided excellent spinal support, and kept an even temperature throughout the night. Still not convinced? Check out our Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress review, for all the details.

While some mattress brands run evergreen sales, Panda prefers to save the discounts for major events. That makes this seasonal sale pretty special. As well as 25% off the Panda hybrid mattress, you can also save 10% on the Panda pillow (which earns a spot on our best pillow guide), if you want to complete your sleep setup. We don't expect this offer to hang around for too long, so act quick if you want an eco-friendly sleep setup for less. Plus, buy before December 21st and your mattress will beat Santa to your house.

The Panda mattress is a treat for yourself, but if you're looking for some gifting inspo, you might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas .

Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress Double size: was £1,290 now £967.50 at Panda London Overview: The Panda Bamboo is a luxury (and eco-friendly) hybrid mattress. Made from a combination of BioCell bamboo-infused foam, dense OrthoAlign foam, and zoned springs, this mattress offers a superb blend of support and cushioning that's particularly suited for back and stomach sleepers. The firmer build might not appeal to lightweight side sleepers, but the luxurious finish is attractive no matter your sleep style. Price history: This isn't the best discount we've seen on the Panda mattress (that was 30% off for Black Friday) but it's still an excellent saving, and Panda deals are pretty rare. We don't expect to see anything better soon, so snap this up if you want a deal on our number one mattress. Extras: Every Panda mattress comes with a 100-night trial, which isn't the best from a premium brand, but should be more than enough time to decide whether it's the right mattress for you. You'll also get a 10-year warranty and free delivery to a room of your choice, plus Panda will take away your old mattress for no extra charge.

Buy it if...

✅ You share a bed with a restless sleeper: The thick cushioning of the Panda mattress provides excellent motion isolation, so your partner can toss and turn without you feeling it. Also useful if one of you has to get up in the middle of the night to put some gifts under the tree...



✅ You want a strong all-rounder: Side, back, and stomach sleepers should all feel comfortable on the Panda mattress, thanks to its excellent blend of support and cushioning. If you really want to treat someone this Christmas, the Panda Bamboo is a fantastic bed for a range of sleep styles.



✅ You want a mattress in time for Christmas: Order before the 21st, and Panda's free delivery service will get your mattress to you in time for the big day. Perfect if you want a good night's sleep to help ease the stresses of the busy holiday season.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want to sink into your mattress: While there is plenty of cushioning to the Panda mattress, it doesn't have the 'hug' feel some sleepers prefer. If you love the feeling of sinking into your mattress, try the Emma Original mattress (and there's currently 20% off in the Emma Boxing Day sale).

❌ You're on a tight budget: Panda sales don't come around very often, which is why we're so excited about this Christmas deal. However, it's still a pricey mattress. If you're on a tighter budget, the Nectar Essential Hybrid mattress has a similar firm feel and a double is just £480 in the Nectar Christmas sale.