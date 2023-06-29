Get up to $900 off an adjustable bed in the Beautyrest 4th of July sale

Anyone searching for a luxury mattress might well have gazed longingly at our Beautyrest Black K-Class Plush Pillow Top mattress review, but ultimately decided that the price for this plush, cushioning bed is just a bit too high. If that's you, we have some good news: right now it's discounted in Beautyrest's 4th of July mattress sale.

There are discounts available on all Beautyrest Black mattresses, with $300 off the very cheapest option in a twin size, but if you want to go the whole hog you'll find that the super-luxurious K-Class has a sweet $500 off in all sizes, which means that a queen size can be yours for a more reasonable $4,399. That's still not exactly cheap, but it's the sort of reduction that could tip the balance if you've been looking for the best mattress and wavering over investing in this one.

And if you're after a whole new bed, you can save more by getting a Beautyrest Black Luxury Base to go with your mattress. This adjustable base comes with features such as dual massage, head tilt, Zero-G preset and smart home connectivity, and there's up to $400 off in the Beautyrest 4th of July sale, so you could potentially save $900 on a new bed when you buy (but more likely $700 if you're buying in a queen size).

Beautyrest Black mattress: was $2,249 now from $1,949 at Beautyrest

Beautyrest's most luxurious bed comes at quite a price even in its cheapest configuration, but it's discounted in the 4th of July sales. It's available in three classes with their own levels of support, cooling and pressure relief, and in feels from firm through to plush pillow top. Right now the cheapest queen size option can be had for $2,399, reduced from $2.699.

For a less pricy Beautyrest option with the added bonus of a 4th of July saving, there are also deals to be had on the Beautyrest Harmony Lux and on the Beautyrest by Nate Berkus mattress.

The hybrid Harmony Lux comes in two versions: Carbon, featuring a mix of coils and foam as well as unique cooling technology and sustainable fabric; and Diamond, which adds extra pressure relied and cooling features. There are also six feels to choose between, from extra-firm through to ultra-plush pillow top. In the Beautyrest 4th of July sale there's up to $400 off, with queen sizes starting at $1,299.

The Beautyrest by Nate Berkus is a supportive mattress that adds Nate Berkus' design expertise to Beautyrest's sleep technology. It comes in a range of feels from extra firm through to plush pillow top, which means there's an option for every sleep style, and it combines quilted gel and micro diamond memory foam with pocket coils to deliver pressure relief and reduced motion transfer as well as cooling features. There's $400 off all models, with queen sizes starting at $1,799.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,099 at Beautyrest

Beautyrest bills the Harmony Lux as its premium choice in sustainable comfort, offering a mix of foam and coils to deliver pressure relief, comfort and reduced motion transfer. It comes in two series and six comfort levels, and there's $300 off all sizes, with queen sizes starting at just $1,299.

Beautyrest by Nate Berkus mattress: was $1,649 now from $1,249 at Beautyrest

The limited edition Beautyrest by Nate Berkus combines Nate’s signature design with the latest technologies in sleep support and sustainability. It features a herringbone cover designed by Nate, and its sustainable cover is made from over 50 recycled plastic bottles. It features a mix of foams for comfort and pocket coils to reduce motion transfer, and with up to $400 off, prices for a queen size start at $1,799.

To see all the options and deals available now, head straight to Beautyrest's 4th of July sale page. And if you're looking for more than mattress bargains, our guide to the 4th of July sales has everything from TVs to air fryers.