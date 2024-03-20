A $2,499 organic mattress for $860 in the Amazon Spring Sale has to be a mistake, right?

Amazon's Big Spring Sale means savings on all sorts of cool stuff, but if you're hoping to get a discount on a new mattress you'd better prepare yourself for disappointment. I've been writing about mattresses for a long time, and experience tells me that 99 percent of the time you're better off buying direct from the best mattress brands than from Amazon; the actual shopping experience is a lot less frustrating, you'll generally get a longer sleep trial and warranty, and on the whole you'll pay a similar price.

So it was with a heavy heart that I searched for mattress deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale this morning, fully expecting to reject a load of cheap all-foam mattresses from brands with names like TMWRNJ or something. And that's mostly what I saw, except for this absolutely stunning outlier that I'm still not entirely convinced is for reals.

It's on the Awara Premier Natural Hybrid mattress, and it's on the Cal King size (although there's a deal on a twin that's almost as good), but hear me out on this: it's possibly worth booting your old queen size bed and getting a cheap Cal King base to go with this mattress, because it's such a ludicrously cheap deal. Awara's MSRP for this mattress is $2,499 and it usually sells for $1,614, but you can get it from Amazon today for $860.10, and Amazon seems to think that this is a 35% discount.

I don't know what's going on but this is one of those rare Amazon mattress deals that I believe to be worth your time and money. If you don't think so, there are plenty of other Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to check out, but if you're intrigued by this Awara deal, here's what you need to know:

Awara Premier Natural Hybrid mattress Cal King size: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C7YQVY5P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was $2,499 now $860.10 at Amazon Overview: We rate the Awara Natural Hybrid mattress among the best mattresses you can buy right now, particularly for anyone who wants a firm bed made with natural materials; our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/mattresses/awara-natural-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review can tell you more. This Premium upgrade is softer, with a 6.5 medium-firm feel, and features a plush Euro top filled with organic New Zealand wool, on top of a layer of organic latex and a support core made with premium steel coils. It's essentially the Awara Natural Hybrid with a more luxurious feel, and who can argue with that? Price history: The pricing on Awara's beds has been pretty consistent over the past couple of years; the MSRPs went up a bit last year but the standard discount increased too. What we never see at Awara, though, is a discount as big as the one at Amazon right now. Whether you're after the Cal King or the twin size (<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAWARA-Premier-Natural-Hybrid-Mattress%2Fdp%2FB0C7YS49BG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">which is reduced to $679.80 – $270 less than you'll pay at Awara) this is an unmissable deal. Extras: Buy from Awara and you'll get a 365-night trial and a forever warranty, plus free shipping. And while we often warn you that when you buy from Amazon you're less likely to get these extras, they seem to be included in this case. And even if they weren't, with these discounts we'd be willing to let that slide on this occasion.



I'd warn you not to wait on this because stock is low and it's sure to be snapped up fast, but on the other hand I've been watching it for the past couple of hours and nobody seems to have bitten yet, maybe because it's so suspiciously cheap. But hey, the word's out now, so you'd probably best get a move on if you want this epic discount.

If you'd rather err on the side of caution, though, there are less outlandish deals to be had on the Tuft & Needle Original foam mattress, a firm bed that's best suited to back and stomach sleepers. There's up to 30% off, and 20% off the queen size, bringing the price down to $796. You'll get a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty included.