Leaked Samsung Galaxy Ring model numbers hint at size options

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has officially been announced, but there's still a lot we don't know about it – including how much it'll cost and when it's going to go on sale – but now a new Galaxy Ring leak gives us some idea about the size options that will be available.

The team of tipsters over at GalaxyClub (via Android Authority) say they've been able to confirm eight model numbers for the Galaxy Ring: SM-Q500, SM-Q501, SM-Q502, SM-Q505, SM-Q506, SM-Q507, SM-Q508, and SM-Q509.

That suggests eight size options at least – but you'll notice that there's room in that list for SM-Q503 and SM-Q504 entries, so we might eventually get up to 10. However, there are nine standard US ring sizes (from 5 to 13) that the Galaxy Ring is expected to match up with, so it's not entirely clear where a tenth variant might fit in.

It's possible that there are more model numbers to come, and these could cover different sizes for men and women. Whatever the options end up being, there should certainly be a Galaxy Ring model to suit every finger size.

Advanced sleep tracking

Samsung first teased the Galaxy Ring in January (Image credit: Samsung)

We were able to spend some time with a Galaxy Ring prototype at MWC 2024 back in February, after Samsung had teased the smart ring the month before. There were nine sizes on show there, with the smallest weighing in at 2.3 grams.

However, at that stage Samsung said it was still "refining" the device, and we weren't given any information about how users might decide on the right size for them. With the Oura Ring, for example, you're sent a sizing guide in the mail before making a purchase.

Health and fitness is clearly going to be the main focus of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and especially in terms of sleep tracking: resting heart rate, respiratory rate, night movement, and sleep latency will all be measured overnight, Samsung says, all via a device that's more comfortable to wear in bed than a smartwatch.

We should hear about pricing and other details at a Samsung Unpacked launch event sometime in July, with the device expected to go on sale in August – it's already shown up in some of Samsung's apps, hinting that an arrival isn't too far off.