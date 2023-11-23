I'm a runner, I love bone conduction headphones – so I'm getting a new pair of Shokz for Black Friday
Grab these Shokz and Youthwhisper Black Friday bone conduction headphones deals
The Black Friday deals have hit the best bone conduction headphones, and I'm going to get a pair of Shokz OpenRun Pros. While I was testing them for TechRadar, they definitely changed how I run, so I want a pair to own myself. With more spatial awareness of cars, bikes, and pedestrians, I definitely feel safer on the roads, which means I feel more comfortable, which means I run more often.
As someone who lives in a busy part of London, I don't always have the luxury of quiet parks and streets, especially on longer runs. This means I need to be aware of more than the stats on my best Garmin watch (incidentally, I'd recommend checking out the Black Friday Garmin deals if you're in the market for running kit): I need to be thinking about cars as I cross the road, cyclists or electric scooters that might zip up behind me, and all sorts of other stuff.
Right now in the US, the Shokz OpenRun Pro (our best running headphones overall) is down from $179.95 to $124.95 in the US, a saving of $50. For those on a tighter budget, our pick for the best budget pair, the Youthwhisper SQ3, are down 24% from $49.99 to $37.99.
In the UK, the OpenRun Pros are getting from £159.95 to £109.95, a £50 saving. Although the Youthwhisper SQ3s aren't available in the UK right now, the Shokz OpenMove headphones are down from £79.95 to £54.95.
Check out the deals in full below. Not in the UK, or in the US? Scroll down to see the best deals in your region.
US bone conduction headphones deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was
$179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon
The best bone conduction headphones for runners we've tried, save $50 (or 31%) on these OpenRun Pros. A 10-hour listening battery life, you can fast-charge then for 5 minutes before going for a run in order to grab a full 90 minutes of juice.
Youthwhisper SQ3 bone conduction headphones: was
$49.99 now $37.99 at Amazon
Our choice for best budget bone conduction headphones, the Youthwhisper SQ3 just got even better value with a 24% discount. With six hours of battery life on a full charge, it'll even last you through marathon runs while leaving you aware of your surroundings.
UK bone conduction headphones deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was
£159.95 now £109.95 at Amazon
Just like the US deal, you can save £50 on my personal choice for best running headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pros. They're ranked extremely highly, 4.5 stars in our review, boasting a comfortable and stable fit.
Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones: was
£79.95 now £54.95 at Amazon
The Shokz OpenMove are Shokz's budget offering, so while they don't have the all-in-one coating, they're still IP55 water resistant and offer six hours of battery life like the Youthwhisper models above. A good pick for those after value.
More deals in your region
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
