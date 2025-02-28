Garmin bargain alert! The excellent Forerunner 955 just hit its lowest-ever price

I've tested a lot of running watches during my ten-year tenure as a health and fitness journalist, but a few of them have really stood out on my wrist. The Garmin Forerunner 955, for example. I absolutely loved it when I first used it, and still do – and right now, it's cheaper than ever. You can get the Garmin Forerunner 955 in Black from $499.99 down to just $334.99 on Amazon US, and $349 in its Whitestone colorway. This is the non-solar powered version: the one with solar charging will set you back slightly more, discounted from $599.99 down to $399.99.

In the UK? We've rustled up a deal that's almost as good: the solar Garmin Forerunner 955 in Black has been discounted at sportshoes.com, from £519.99 down to £399.99.

Check out both deals in full below. Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to check the best deals in your region with our deals tracking tool.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 955 deals

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499.99 now $334.99 at Amazon Get the five-star Garmin Forerunner 955, which has only gotten better with age due to two years of software updates, for just $334.99 at Amazon. It really is one of the best running watches ever made. This is the non-solar charging version, but still packs up to 15 days of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Get the version of the watch with battery-lengthening Power Glass solar charging technology for an extra $65. You'll need to spend a few hours outside on the reg to make this worth your while, but if you're buying this watch, you're probably doing that anyway.

UK: Today's best Garmin Forerunner 955 deal

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was £519.99 now £399.99 at SportsShoes The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar doesn't just pack battery-lengthening Power Glass: it's also got music storage and music controls, sophisticated workout tracking and sleep tracking metrics, full-colour maps and loads more tools to help you run better.

In our review, we gave the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar a whopping five stars, proclaiming it to be one of the best Garmin watches to date. While it's since been supplanted by the Forerunner 965 as Garmin figured out how to create a watch with an AMOLED screen without losing all that battery life, it's still a wonderful watch, and I actually prefer the duller memory-in-pixel display as it's more like an old-fashioned digital watch.

Whether you choose a solar or non-solar model, there's no denying you're getting an impressive running companion, with GPS, coaching plans, music and route maps all on your wrists. It'll handle all the usual smartwatch notification services as well as workout-specific tools, making it a terrific outdoor companion for serious runners, triathletes, and enthusiast adventurers alike.