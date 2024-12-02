Every Cyber Monday Garmin deal still live from Black Friday

Now that Cyber Monday is here, we're tracking a ton of great savings on all of the best models still available in the sales.

We saw some fantastic prices across the entire range last week, and many of those deals are still live. So whether you want a new Forerunner, Vivoactive, Fenix, Epix, or anything in between, we've got you covered.

Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the US

Garmin Venu 3S: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Garmin Venu 3S is a great mid-range smartwatch with excellent fitness tracking and many other features you'd expect from a great all-rounder. It's now $100 and down to a new lowest-ever price of $349 at Amazon.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Garmin's already-cheap Forerunner 55 just fell to a new lowest-ever price of $149.99, a massive 25% saving on its entry-level running watch. Get great activity tracking features and up to two weeks of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 265 : was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon If you do want the new 265, you could do a lot worse than $100 off and a new lowest-ever price of $349.99. Get a vibrant AMOLED display, up to 13 days of battery life, and powerful training and recovery metrics.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Finally! A deal on the newest cheap running watch from Garmin, the Forerunner 165. Get 20% off ($50) for a new lowest-ever price of $199, replete with 11 days of battery life, 25 activity tracking profiles, and more.

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $289.99 at Walmart A slightly older model, save a huge $310 on the Forerunner 945 at Walmart. you get GPS running and workout tracking, music synchronization, and space to store 1,000 songs right on the device itself for phone-free listening. Boasting 336 hours of battery life and compatibility with iPhone and Android, this is still one of the premier running watches on the market.

Garmin Forerunner 955 training watch: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Save 20% on the Garmin Forerunner 955. It's missing the Forerunner 265's AMOLED screen, but the duller memory-in-pixel display is far more battery efficient and won't feel as much like another screen in your life. As the name suggests, it's perfect for runners with advanced GPS tools, Body Battery recovery metrics and running plans on watch.

Garmin Forerunner 965 : was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon If you want to go the whole hog, the top-of-the-line Forerunner 965 is now $100 off, a new lowest-ever price of $499. Get unparalleled battery life of 23 days, AMOLED touch screen, built-in maps, multi-band GPS, and more. Available in all three colors.

Garmin Fenix 7S: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart With the Fenix 8 new for 2024, there are big savings to be had on the previous model including $250 off this 7S, replete with a premium design, 1.2-inch display, 912 hours of battery life, and more. It also comes with GPS, shock and water resistance, and an optical heart rate monitor.

Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the UK

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £649.99 now £324.99 at H Samuel Get the Garmin Epix 2 for a stunning £324, literally half its usual price of £649. With a 47mm watch face, strengthened glass, water resistance, and a titanium shell, is this the best-rugged smartwatch going for Black Friday?

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £249.99 now £178.99 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 has plunged to a new lowest-ever price of just £179, a massive £70 saving on the £249.99 RRP and one of the best Garmin deals we've seen so far. Get 11 days of battery life, AMOLED display, GPS, fitness tracking, and more!

Garmin Fenix 7: was £499.99 now £369.99 at Amazon Now the Fenix 8 is out, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £368.85. We've seen this go as low as £349, so this is as close as you're going to get.

Garmin Instinct 2: was £199 now £154.49 at Amazon In the UK there's a new lowest-ever price of £155 on the Garmin Instinct 2. This is one of Garmin's best outdoor watches ever, with GPS, rugged chassis, and great activity tracking to boot, all at a very reasonable price.

Garmin Edge 540 Cycling Computer: was £329.99 now £277.99 at Amazon Garmin's cycling computer range uses the same excellent GPS and cycling smarts as its watches, and the Edge 540 is tiny, compact and features button controls for easier use during tough rides. Power guide logs your best output efforts, while advanced navigation skills ensure you reach your destination safely.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £159.99 now £122.99 at Amazon Get £37.90 off the already-inexpensive Garmin Forerunner 55, with two weeks of battery life and great running insights. It comes with GPS and a heart rate monitor, calorie and sleep tracking, and more. Garmin's training plans can even give you coaching to help you achieve your running goals. Discounts vary slightly, but its cheapest in white.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289 now £188.81 at Amazon Now the 265 is here, you can save a massive 35% on this Forerunner 255, a new lowest-ever price of £202.99. That's a great saving on this lightweight, GPS-packed smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 265S: was £429.99 now £379.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has a generous £50 discount on the Forerunner 265S, the only discount on this model we've found in the UK. Get one of Garmin's best and newest running watches for less.

