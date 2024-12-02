Every Cyber Monday Garmin deal still live from Black Friday

Final day of the sale! Here's every Cyber Monday Garmin you can grab right now

Garmin 965 on a grey background with the text cyber monday deal s
Now that Cyber Monday is here, we're tracking a ton of great savings on all of the best models still available in the sales.

We saw some fantastic prices across the entire range last week, and many of those deals are still live. So whether you want a new Forerunner, Vivoactive, Fenix, Epix, or anything in between, we've got you covered.

Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the US

Garmin Vivoactive 5
Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $189.99 at Walmart

Walmart is now selling the cheapest Vivoactive 5 we've seen so far, $100 off and $189. That's the same price as Amazon on a great all-rounder with an AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and more. (Only in Black)


Also available at Amazon

Garmin Venu 3S
Garmin Venu 3S: was $449 now $349 at Amazon

The Garmin Venu 3S is a great mid-range smartwatch with excellent fitness tracking and many other features you'd expect from a great all-rounder. It's now $100 and down to a new lowest-ever price of $349 at Amazon.

Garmin Forerunner 55
Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Garmin's already-cheap Forerunner 55 just fell to a new lowest-ever price of $149.99, a massive 25% saving on its entry-level running watch. Get great activity tracking features and up to two weeks of battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 255
Garmin Forerunner 255 : was $349.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

While the 265 might be the newer model, this massive discount on the 255 is not to be sniffed at. Save 29% or $100 with a new lowest-ever price of $249.

Garmin Forerunner 265
Garmin Forerunner 265 : was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

If you do want the new 265, you could do a lot worse than $100 off and a new lowest-ever price of $349.99. Get a vibrant AMOLED display, up to 13 days of battery life, and powerful training and recovery metrics.

Garmin Forerunner 165
Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Finally! A deal on the newest cheap running watch from Garmin, the Forerunner 165. Get 20% off ($50) for a new lowest-ever price of $199, replete with 11 days of battery life, 25 activity tracking profiles, and more.

Garmin Forerunner 945
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $289.99 at Walmart

A slightly older model, save a huge $310 on the Forerunner 945 at Walmart. you get GPS running and workout tracking, music synchronization, and space to store 1,000 songs right on the device itself for phone-free listening. Boasting 336 hours of battery life and compatibility with iPhone and Android, this is still one of the premier running watches on the market.

Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was $299 now $179 at Walmart

Save $170 on the Garmin Instinct 2 at Walmart, down to the lowest price we've seen of $179. Save on both Camo editions at this price, including this lighter Mist colorway.

Garmin Forerunner 955 training watch
Garmin Forerunner 955 training watch: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on the Garmin Forerunner 955. It's missing the Forerunner 265's AMOLED screen, but the duller memory-in-pixel display is far more battery efficient and won't feel as much like another screen in your life. As the name suggests, it's perfect for runners with advanced GPS tools, Body Battery recovery metrics and running plans on watch.

Garmin Forerunner 965
Garmin Forerunner 965 : was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you want to go the whole hog, the top-of-the-line Forerunner 965 is now $100 off, a new lowest-ever price of $499. Get unparalleled battery life of 23 days, AMOLED touch screen, built-in maps, multi-band GPS, and more. Available in all three colors.

Garmin Fenix 7S
Garmin Fenix 7S: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

With the Fenix 8 new for 2024, there are big savings to be had on the previous model including $250 off this 7S, replete with a premium design, 1.2-inch display, 912 hours of battery life, and more. It also comes with GPS, shock and water resistance, and an optical heart rate monitor.

Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the UK

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £649.99 now £324.99 at H Samuel

Get the Garmin Epix 2 for a stunning £324, literally half its usual price of £649. With a 47mm watch face, strengthened glass, water resistance, and a titanium shell, is this the best-rugged smartwatch going for Black Friday?

Garmin Vivoactive 5
Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £249.99 now £178.99 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 5 has plunged to a new lowest-ever price of just £179, a massive £70 saving on the £249.99 RRP and one of the best Garmin deals we've seen so far. Get 11 days of battery life, AMOLED display, GPS, fitness tracking, and more!

Garmin Fenix 7
Garmin Fenix 7: was £499.99 now £369.99 at Amazon

Now the Fenix 8 is out, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £368.85. We've seen this go as low as £349, so this is as close as you're going to get.

Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was £199 now £154.49 at Amazon

In the UK there's a new lowest-ever price of £155 on the Garmin Instinct 2. This is one of Garmin's best outdoor watches ever, with GPS, rugged chassis, and great activity tracking to boot, all at a very reasonable price.

Garmin Edge 540 Cycling Computer
Garmin Edge 540 Cycling Computer: was £329.99 now £277.99 at Amazon

Garmin's cycling computer range uses the same excellent GPS and cycling smarts as its watches, and the Edge 540 is tiny, compact and features button controls for easier use during tough rides. Power guide logs your best output efforts, while advanced navigation skills ensure you reach your destination safely.

Garmin Forerunner 55
Garmin Forerunner 55: was £159.99 now £122.99 at Amazon

Get £37.90 off the already-inexpensive Garmin Forerunner 55, with two weeks of battery life and great running insights. It comes with GPS and a heart rate monitor, calorie and sleep tracking, and more. Garmin's training plans can even give you coaching to help you achieve your running goals. Discounts vary slightly, but its cheapest in white.

Garmin Forerunner 255
Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289 now £188.81 at Amazon

Now the 265 is here, you can save a massive 35% on this Forerunner 255, a new lowest-ever price of £202.99. That's a great saving on this lightweight, GPS-packed smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar 47mm
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar 47mm: was £739 now £469 at John Lewis

It's rare to see Amazon beaten on price, but this John Lewis £469 Fenix 7 Pro is cheaper than Amazon's equivalent by a good £40. Get a rugged and durable Garmin with great GPS and multisport tracking.

Garmin Forerunner 265S
Garmin Forerunner 265S: was £429.99 now £379.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has a generous £50 discount on the Forerunner 265S, the only discount on this model we've found in the UK. Get one of Garmin's best and newest running watches for less.

