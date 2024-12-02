Every Cyber Monday Garmin deal still live from Black Friday
Final day of the sale! Here's every Cyber Monday Garmin you can grab right now
Now that Cyber Monday is here, we're tracking a ton of great savings on all of the best models still available in the sales.
We saw some fantastic prices across the entire range last week, and many of those deals are still live. So whether you want a new Forerunner, Vivoactive, Fenix, Epix, or anything in between, we've got you covered.
Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the US
- Amazon: Up to 37% off Garmin smartwatches
- Best Buy: Up to $250 off
- Target: Up to $100 off
- Walmart: More than 50% off
Walmart is now selling the cheapest Vivoactive 5 we've seen so far, $100 off and $189. That's the same price as Amazon on a great all-rounder with an AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and more. (Only in Black)
The Garmin Venu 3S is a great mid-range smartwatch with excellent fitness tracking and many other features you'd expect from a great all-rounder. It's now $100 and down to a new lowest-ever price of $349 at Amazon.
Garmin's already-cheap Forerunner 55 just fell to a new lowest-ever price of $149.99, a massive 25% saving on its entry-level running watch. Get great activity tracking features and up to two weeks of battery life.
While the 265 might be the newer model, this massive discount on the 255 is not to be sniffed at. Save 29% or $100 with a new lowest-ever price of $249.
If you do want the new 265, you could do a lot worse than $100 off and a new lowest-ever price of $349.99. Get a vibrant AMOLED display, up to 13 days of battery life, and powerful training and recovery metrics.
Finally! A deal on the newest cheap running watch from Garmin, the Forerunner 165. Get 20% off ($50) for a new lowest-ever price of $199, replete with 11 days of battery life, 25 activity tracking profiles, and more.
A slightly older model, save a huge $310 on the Forerunner 945 at Walmart. you get GPS running and workout tracking, music synchronization, and space to store 1,000 songs right on the device itself for phone-free listening. Boasting 336 hours of battery life and compatibility with iPhone and Android, this is still one of the premier running watches on the market.
Save $170 on the Garmin Instinct 2 at Walmart, down to the lowest price we've seen of $179. Save on both Camo editions at this price, including this lighter Mist colorway.
Save 20% on the Garmin Forerunner 955. It's missing the Forerunner 265's AMOLED screen, but the duller memory-in-pixel display is far more battery efficient and won't feel as much like another screen in your life. As the name suggests, it's perfect for runners with advanced GPS tools, Body Battery recovery metrics and running plans on watch.
If you want to go the whole hog, the top-of-the-line Forerunner 965 is now $100 off, a new lowest-ever price of $499. Get unparalleled battery life of 23 days, AMOLED touch screen, built-in maps, multi-band GPS, and more. Available in all three colors.
With the Fenix 8 new for 2024, there are big savings to be had on the previous model including $250 off this 7S, replete with a premium design, 1.2-inch display, 912 hours of battery life, and more. It also comes with GPS, shock and water resistance, and an optical heart rate monitor.
Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the UK
- Amazon: Up to 36% off Garmin Epix and more
- Argos: Up to 20% off and get Argos' Price Promise
- Currys: Up to £180 off
- John Lewis: Up to £179 off
Get the Garmin Epix 2 for a stunning £324, literally half its usual price of £649. With a 47mm watch face, strengthened glass, water resistance, and a titanium shell, is this the best-rugged smartwatch going for Black Friday?
The Vivoactive 5 has plunged to a new lowest-ever price of just £179, a massive £70 saving on the £249.99 RRP and one of the best Garmin deals we've seen so far. Get 11 days of battery life, AMOLED display, GPS, fitness tracking, and more!
Now the Fenix 8 is out, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7 for just £368.85. We've seen this go as low as £349, so this is as close as you're going to get.
In the UK there's a new lowest-ever price of £155 on the Garmin Instinct 2. This is one of Garmin's best outdoor watches ever, with GPS, rugged chassis, and great activity tracking to boot, all at a very reasonable price.
Garmin's cycling computer range uses the same excellent GPS and cycling smarts as its watches, and the Edge 540 is tiny, compact and features button controls for easier use during tough rides. Power guide logs your best output efforts, while advanced navigation skills ensure you reach your destination safely.
Get £37.90 off the already-inexpensive Garmin Forerunner 55, with two weeks of battery life and great running insights. It comes with GPS and a heart rate monitor, calorie and sleep tracking, and more. Garmin's training plans can even give you coaching to help you achieve your running goals. Discounts vary slightly, but its cheapest in white.
Now the 265 is here, you can save a massive 35% on this Forerunner 255, a new lowest-ever price of £202.99. That's a great saving on this lightweight, GPS-packed smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life.
It's rare to see Amazon beaten on price, but this John Lewis £469 Fenix 7 Pro is cheaper than Amazon's equivalent by a good £40. Get a rugged and durable Garmin with great GPS and multisport tracking.
John Lewis has a generous £50 discount on the Forerunner 265S, the only discount on this model we've found in the UK. Get one of Garmin's best and newest running watches for less.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H Photo: up to $900 off cameras, laptops, accessories
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Halloween, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: big deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.