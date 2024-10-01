The Jabra Elite 8 Active is back down to its lowest price ever on Amazon for a limited time

If you're looking for a fantastic pair of workout headphones in the upcoming Amazon sales, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. Right now, the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are down from $199.99 to $149.99 on Amazon, returning to their lowest-ever price.

Amazon has also specifically tagged this one as a limited-time deal, so you won't get much of a chance to snatch it up, especially since Jabra has stopped making headphones.

Yes, in case you haven't heard, Jabra is exiting the headphones space after 2024, citing the rising costs of keeping up with the competition. It's a shame, as we gave the Jabra Elite 8 Active a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our official review. We'd grab this deal while you can.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Jabra Elite 8 Active deals in your region.

Get today's best Jabra Elite 8 Active review here:

Jabra Elite 8 Active: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon US The Jabra Elite 8 Active are some of the best workout headphones we've ever tried. With up to 56 hours of battery life, noise canceling activated at the press of a button, and excellent comfort, they're this author's daily wearers (and not just in the gym!). They're also fully waterproof, able to be dropped in a glass of water unharmed, and named "the world's toughest earbuds" on release.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are tough, durable, and long-lasting. As mentioned above, they boast an impressive 56 hours of listening time, shortened to 32 hours if Active Noise Canceling (ANC) is turned on. Adaptive hybrid ANC auto-filters unwanted noise, while HearThrough mode allows sound to filter through. They're advertised as dustproof, sweatproof, and waterproof, which we tested by dropping them in water.

They're genuinely very good, and I use them a lot. I love the choice between HearThrough and ANC: if I don't want to wear my bone-conduction headphones, HearThrough allows me to go running and stay aware of my environment, while ANC allows me to tune out my surroundings and focus, whether that's during gym workouts or in the office. They're a great buy, especially at this price.