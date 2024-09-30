Don't want a Samsung Galaxy Ring? The Amazfit Helio Ring is at its lowest price yet on Amazon

Smartwatches? Forget 'em. Fitness trackers? Old news. As the shiny new format on the block, the best smart rings look set to dominate the wearables conversation. If you can't afford the expensive Samsung Galaxy Ring or the subscription-based Oura Generation 3, we have an alternative: the Amazfit Helio Ring.

From the makers of the popular Amazfit T-Rex series of watches, the Amazfit Helio Ring has been reduced by $100, from $299.99 down to $199.99. This is its lowest price yet, and cheaper than either of the leading smart rings mentioned above.

Check out the deal in full below:

Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199.99 now $299.99 at Amazon US Save 33% on the Amazfit Helio Ring, now at a record-low price. With no subscription fee (unlike the Oura ring), the Amazfit Helio Ring can track your sleep, heart rate, calories spent, even emotional responses to certain stimuli: all in a slim, lightweight titanium ring.

Why get a smart ring?

For those who don't want to wear even the best smartwatches or best fitness trackers on their wrists, smart rings represent the next logical step: miniaturizing the essential health-tracking technology and sensors to work on a finger, rather than a wrist.

The Amazfit Helio Ring, like the Ultrahuman Air, Samsung Galaxy Ring and Oura before it, can monitor sleep, heart rate, activity, daily stress and more to tell you about your health and flag up any warning signs. Because these smart rings don't have screens, they're passive rather than interactive trackers, connecting with your phone via Bluetooth to serve you up insights via an app.

This is the cheapest price we've seen on a big-brand smart ring so far. We advise you not to get any of the super-cheap clones you see online: just like the cheapest fitness trackers, there are risks involved in handing over your data to cheap smart ring manufacturers.