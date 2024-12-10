Cheaper than Black Friday! Garmin Instinct 2 falls to its lowest-ever price

If you're on the hunt for a last-minute Christmas gift or some retail therapy of your own, there's a stunning new lowest-ever-price deal on the Garmin Instinct 2 with your name on it.

Right now you can get the Garmin Instinct 2 at Amazon UK for just £149.99 (was £199. That's a massive £50 or 24% saving, and the new lowest-ever price we've seen on the Instinct 2 – it's even cheaper than it was on Black Friday or Cyber Monday!



In the US you can get the Garmin Instinct 2 at Amazon for just $199 (was $299) – that's a cool $100 saving, and just $1 shy of the lowest-ever price we've seen.

The Instinct is Garmin's tough outdoor smartwatch that's designed to handle anything your and the great outdoors can throw at it – with 100 meters of water resistance, and thermal and shock resistance too, it's a rugged companion that's perfect for hiking and running.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 deals

In our Garmin Instinct 2 review, we hailed the rugged watch as a brilliant outdoor wearable. It comes with a choice of sizes, a slimmer chassis, brilliant training tools, good exercise metrics, formidable GPS, and stunning battery life. It falls down a little when displaying maps, but at this price you're getting one heck of a smartwatch for the great outdoors.



This is the best discount we've seen on this model in the UK, and not far off it in the US, likely thanks to rumors that a new Garmin Instinct 3 could be in the pipeline. However, that's going to be a $349.99 / £299.99 watch at launch, and offering nowhere near the value of these deals.

The Garmin Instinct 2 could be the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who loves running, hiking, climbing, cycling, or outdoor adventure. Garmin also works with both iOS and Android, so there are no worries when it comes to smartphone compatibility.

If you really want an ever-present outdoor watch, grab the Solar model (also discounted) instead. With solar charging, you might only need to charge the watch once during its entire life.