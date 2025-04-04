A future Samsung Galaxy Ring could get a unique and intriguing new way of charging

A new patent has revealed that Samsung is working on an exciting new smart ring charging solution

It would involve charging your Ring on the back of your Galaxy phone

The tech reveals a built-in slot that would securely house the device

New technology developed by Samsung could one day let users of its Galaxy Ring charge the device by placing it in a secure slot on the back of its Galaxy phone lineup, according to a new patent.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the best smart ring out there right now thanks to its comfortable design, extensive feature set, and lack of subscription – a crucial advantage over the Oura Ring 4.

The Galaxy Ring, like most devices on the market, charges using a small, standalone charging case. Battery life is good for up to six or seven days on a single charge, and you can get multiple charges from the case, with a full charge taking about 80 minutes.

Now, a newly published Samsung patent spotted by 91Mobiles reveals how this could change in the future.

The patent comprises a device with a processor, memory, battery, and more, clearly a smartphone, replete with a grooved housing that can seat a smart ring securely to provide wireless charging. It's pretty self-explanatory, but it would be a unique and novel solution to smart ring charging.

The future of smart ring charging

(Image credit: Samsung / WIPO)

One of the reasons to choose a smart ring over the best smartwatches is battery life, with the best models generally tending to last a week or longer.

The charging case solution employed by every smart ring manufacturer isn't particularly cumbersome or inconvenient, but I can see the appeal of an even more streamlined solution like using wireless charging tech on the back of a phone.

Firstly, the case is only good if you have it on you, which means if your smart ring dies unexpectedly or without warning and you don't have it handy, you're at a loss. You'll. likely always have your Galaxy phone on you, so this could be a handy emergency solution and a great alternative to carrying a bulkier case around.

Smart rings don't need a ton of juice to get going, so it's not going to destroy your phone's battery life either.

I don't think this tech solution would be the primary mode of charging, and I can see charging cases sticking around, but as a way to supplement charging, this is a great idea from Samsung. Employing a slot or groove makes sense, too, because the Galaxy Ring is small and light and could easily become dislodged otherwise.

What's more, it would mean you could simply pop the ring in your pocket and forget about it while it's charging and you get on with your day.

Just a patent at this stage, so don't expect to see this technology deployed in the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, which is probably just a few months away.

Bearing in mind this would require some serious hardware tweaks to Samsung's Galaxy phone lineup, it's safe to assume its probably a couple of years away.