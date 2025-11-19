There must be something in the water among gaming hardware manufacturers, as we've seen loads of quality controller discounts before the Black Friday sales have even started. Now, Thrustmaster is getting in on the act with one of its Xbox gamepads.

It's the Thrustmaster Heart Xbox controller I'm highlighting today, which is currently available for £67.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon. That's not quite a lowest-ever - we saw the Heart dip to £54.99 in early September - but I still think the pad's well worth looking at with this £22 discount.

I liked the Thrustmaster Heart a fair bit when I tested it for review last year, though one of my main sticking points was its high price relative to the slight amount of features it offers, especially as competing Xbox controllers can offer more for less. However, this current discount drops it to a price I'd actually consider picking one up at.

What the Heart does well, it does seriously well. It has some of the nicest-feeling Hall effect sticks in the business, and those sublime mechanical buttons allow for tactile, satisfying play, especially in multiplayer environments where that extra immediacy can really sort you out. I'm a big fan of the aesthetic, too; the black and white divided by a customizable RGB lighting strip is unique and eye-catching.

The only other real gripe I have is that - like the Thrustmaster eSwap X2 and eSwap X2 H.E. controllers, the Heart offers no wireless connectivity options. It's a bit more excusable here as the Heart isn't as pricey as those eSwap models, but still a bummer for those who don't want wires getting in the way of their play space.

