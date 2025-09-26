Sony is taking the fight to Microsoft following those Xbox price hikes with an autumn sale that allows you to save up to £90 on PS5 consoles. The sale includes the standard slim console as well as the Digital Edition alternative.

The biggest saving is on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which now costs £339.99 (was £429.99) at PS Direct. If you prefer physical discs over digital games, then the standard PS5 Slim is also on sale for £434.99 (was £479.99).

These savings will be music to the ears of gamers as well as parents wanting to get ahead of the curve when it comes to Christmas presents. The deal ends on October 1, though, so don't spend too long deliberating, as you may miss out until the Black Friday sales in November.

Today's best PS5 deal

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479.99 now £434.99 at PlayStation Direct UK If you like the feel of owning or playing your games on discs, then this deal for the slim version of this ever-popular gaming console will be right up your street. A £45 saving isn't out of this world, but considering the product is rarely discounted, it represents a fantastic offer. Dare I even say you might want to buy it as a present ahead of Christmas before the Black Friday rush?

When our expert reviewer carried out a PS5 Slim review earlier this year, we had no reservations in giving it an impressive 4.5 out of five stars. We loved its small footprint as well as the change in one port to USB-C and a slightly larger capacity SSD.

The Slim model might be smaller, but it still boasts the same great performance. During our testing, we found that the best PS5 games "run beautifully, with adventures such as God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Astro Bot, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being particular first-party highlights".

As well as an improved set of features and excellent performance, you can also customise the cover. There are multiple cover colours that also "match with an expanded set of DualSense controllers, giving you more control over your setup’s aesthetic than ever before".

If you're exploring your options, we recommend giving our best gaming consoles guide a look. We've split the guide up into categories, including consoles classified as the best budget and best handheld.