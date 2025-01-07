NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, January 7 (game #576)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #576) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

A FEW

LOVE

BARBERSHOP

ESSAYS

A ROSE

CERTAIN

ENOUGH

A LIFE

A DEAL

PART ONE

VARIOUS

A CAPPELLA

A NOVEL

DOO-WOP

SOME

MADRIGAL

NYT Connections today (game #576) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Singing groups

Singing groups GREEN: A small amount

A small amount BLUE: Biography sub-headings

Biography sub-headings PURPLE: It really is

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #576) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VOCAL MUSIC

GREEN: A HANDFUL OF

BLUE: BOOK SUBTITLES

PURPLE: _ IS _ (IS _)

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #576) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #576, are…

YELLOW: VOCAL MUSIC A CAPPELLA, BARBERSHOP, DOO-WOP, MADRIGAL

A CAPPELLA, BARBERSHOP, DOO-WOP, MADRIGAL GREEN: A HANDFUL OF A FEW, CERTAIN, SOME, VARIOUS

A FEW, CERTAIN, SOME, VARIOUS BLUE: BOOK SUBTITLES A LIFE, A NOVEL, ESSAYS, PART ONE

A LIFE, A NOVEL, ESSAYS, PART ONE PURPLE: _ IS _ (IS _) A DEAL, A ROSE, ENOUGH, LOVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I found today’s Connections utterly baffling and only completed it by chance – and even then it took me a while to fully understand what the Purple group was all about. I think seeing A LIFE, A NOVEL, A FEW, A DEAL and A ROSE in the starting grid discombobulated my brain and I struggled to recover and think logically.

Having said that, I did get VOCAL MUSIC pretty quickly, but the rest was random guesswork – despite the fact that I was singing along to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer on New Year’s Eve. A roller disco classic if ever there was one.

My head hurts.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 6 January, game #575)

YELLOW: BREATHE HARD GASP, HEAVE, PANT, PUFF

GASP, HEAVE, PANT, PUFF GREEN: CATCHALL BLANKET, BROAD, GENERAL, UMBRELLA

BLANKET, BROAD, GENERAL, UMBRELLA BLUE: METAPHORS FOR EASY THINGS ABC, BREEZE, PICNIC, PIE

ABC, BREEZE, PICNIC, PIE PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR REAR END MINUS LAST LETTER ARS, BOOT, BUT, RUM