Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #310) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Front women

NYT Strands today (game #310) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DRAMA

READ

DANDY

PIES

LARD

FILE

NYT Strands today (game #310) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Grand dames

NYT Strands today (game #310) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #310) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #310, are…

GAGA

BIRD

MARMALADE

BUNNY

FINGER

LIBERTY

SLIPPER

SPANGRAM: LADIES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Today’s Strands features some very famous Ladies of the human and non-human variety.

Missing on the list is my favourite – Lady Mondegreen, which has come to describe the phenomenon of misheard lyrics. Journalist Sylvia Wright coined the term in the 1950s after admitting that as a child she misheard the words "laid him on the green" as Lady Mondegreen in the ballad The Bonnie Earl o' Moray.

Famous Mondegreens include people hearing “there’s a bathroom on the right” instead of “there’s a bad moon on the rise” in Bad Moon Rising and "the girl with kaleidoscope eyes" in Beatles classic Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds as "the girl with colitis goes by”.

Coincidentally, Lady MARMALADE is a common Mondegreen – particularly the Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya and Pink version, with people mishearing “Creole Lady Marmalade” as “Free old Lady Marmalade” and “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi” as an invitation to crochet with Sasquatch.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

