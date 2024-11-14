NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, November 14 (game #522)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #522) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GRAIN

DRAIN

TOTAL

CUBE

SYRUP

SHRED

SIGNATURE

SAP

JAM

TAX

POWDER

ROCK

EMPTY

GROOVE

TIP

EXHAUST

NYT Connections today (game #522) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Use up

Use up Green: I'm really feeling this, man

I'm really feeling this, man Blue: Service not included

Service not included Purple: The sweetest thing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #522) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DEPLETE

GREEN: PLAY MUSIC WITH PASSION

BLUE: WORDS ON A RESTAURANT RECEIPT

PURPLE: FORMS OF SUGAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #522) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #522, are…

YELLOW: DEPLETE DRAIN, EMPTY, EXHAUST, SAP

DRAIN, EMPTY, EXHAUST, SAP GREEN: PLAY MUSIC WITH PASSION GROOVE, JAM, ROCK, SHRED

GROOVE, JAM, ROCK, SHRED BLUE: WORDS ON A RESTAURANT RECEIPT SIGNATURE, TAX, TIP, TOTAL

SIGNATURE, TAX, TIP, TOTAL PURPLE: FORMS OF SUGAR CUBE, GRAIN, POWDER, SYRUP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is probably one of the easiest Connections games we've had in a few weeks. The first couple of groups, yellow and green, were obvious collections of synonyms, while blue was not much harder; it doesn't take a genius to spot that TAX, TIP and TOTAL go together, and in that context SIGNATURE is an easy addition. Would I have got purple, FORMS OF SUGAR, if not by default? We'll never know for sure, but I suspect that if the other three hadn't been so simple I might have put POWDER and GRAIN together at least, then built from there. I'm not complaining, of course – I've had a couple of failures lately, so I'll take every victory I get, even if it wasn't a particularly challenging game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 13 November, game #521)

YELLOW: THINGS THAT ARE YELLOW CANARY, LEMON, MINION, MUSTARD

CANARY, LEMON, MINION, MUSTARD GREEN: BUILDING ADD-ONS ADDITION, ANNEX, EXTENSION, WING

ADDITION, ANNEX, EXTENSION, WING BLUE: CONCERNS FOR A DENTIST CALCULUS, CAVITY, PLAQUE, TARTAR

CALCULUS, CAVITY, PLAQUE, TARTAR PURPLE: WORDS THAT SEEM LONGER WRITTEN THAN SPOKEN COLONEL, PHARAOH, WEDNESDAY, WORCESTERSHIRE