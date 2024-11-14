NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, November 14 (game #256)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #256) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Name of the game

NYT Strands today (game #256) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CART

CARD

CARDS

LUMP

LUMPS

LOCK

NYT Strands today (game #256) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • It's a mystery

NYT Strands today (game #256) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #256) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #256, are…

PLUM

GREEN

PEACOCK

MUSTARD

ORCHID

SCARLET

SPANGRAM: CLUESUSPECTS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

I have mixed feelings about today's Strands puzzle. On the one hand, it's a nicely challenging instalment that I had to use my brain (and memory) to solve. On the other, it has a couple of anomalies that slightly detract from the experience.

The theme here is CLUESUSPECTS, as the spangram has it, and setting aside the fact that it's called CLUEDO in the UK, I have no issue with it as a concept. However, I am a little miffed about the fact that one of the answers is ORCHID. I'm not an expert, but my online research has led me to understand that ORCHID was only added as a character, in place of Mrs (or Chef) White in 2016, and was removed again in 2023. Given that CLUE/CLUEDO has been around since the 1940s, that seems an oddly short change to reflect here. Plus, Mrs SCARLET was called Mrs SCARLETT with two Ts from 1949 until 1963, then lost the second T in the US, then regained it in 2016. Which is fine – but then you have the SCARLET spelling from one era and the ORCHID character from another. It's all just a little messy.

On the other hand, I'm being petty. This Strands puzzle is fine, though I needed two hints to establish what the concept actually was. Once I had it, it was easy enough to solve, even allowing for the slight weirdness around a couple of the answers. Anyway, it made me want to play it again for the first time in several decades, so that's no bad thing.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

