The Nintendo Switch 2 has already been discounted, just 1 week after launch: nab AU$40 off with this rare deal

The Switch 2 has only been out a week as of today, but we’re already seeing attractive discounts on the brand-new Nintendo console. Today we spotted a decent AU$40 saving on the gadget from EB Games’ official eBay store – ringing up to a total AU$50 saving with postage (typically AU$9.95) included.

This deal appears to be selling fast, given eBay has flagged 45 recent sales of it at the time of writing (and a notice that it’s in 150 carts), so I wouldn’t recommend waiting if your heart is set on picking up the all-new Mario machine. Shipping from Brisbane, there’s an estimated four to five day delivery time on this deal with standard shipping, so you won’t have to wait too long before getting your game on.

Note that you’ll need to use a discount code to get that full AU$50 saving. At the checkout, once you’ve entered your information, type in the code SSNOW to get the reduced price.

Nintendo Switch 2: was AU$699.95 now AU$659.90 at eBay Save AU$40 with code SSNOW There’s technically an AU$50 saving to be had here with postage factored in, if you want to be pedantic (or y’know, further justify the purchase with a parent/spouse/partner). With a bigger screen, nicer controllers and more power than its predecessor, the Switch 2 is the ultimate couch-co-op console that also works on the go. It’s also the only device which can run the excellent new Mario Kart World. We’re still in the process of completing our Nintendo Switch 2 review, but during my use, I’ve found it to be brilliantly fun, building upon the excellence of the original.

Note that this deal only includes the base device and does not include any additional games, membership to Nintendo Switch Online, or additional hardware (such as the Pro controller or Switch Camera). If you’re interested in picking any additional gear up, here are some suggestions:

While the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED continue to be great, affordable consoles (especially for casual gamers and kids), the Switch 2 is a much better pick if you seriously love gaming thanks to its larger screen and controllers. I’ve really been enjoying playing games on this bigger console, which runs games better thanks to improved processing performance and a raised refresh rate on the screen.

When paired with the dock, the Switch 2 can output to a TV at a maximum of 4K at 60Hz, or 120Hz on 1080p or 1440p screens. This smoother and sharper-looking resolution is a boon for games like Mario Kart World, where you don’t want fast motions to be held up by slower frame rates.

The Switch 2 is also backwards compatible with most original Switch games, be they physical cartridges or digital downloads, with only a handful of exceptions – so if you’re an existing Switch owner you can bring your library with you.