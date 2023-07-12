I've read over 1,000 books, but these 9 gaming book deals for under $30 are reads to remember

Prime Day has brought with it a range of great deals on some of the best books in gaming. Video games contain multitudes, and sometimes, those multitudes are too powerful to be contained in merely digital format.

Whether it's great deals on the best Xbox Series X accessories or the best Nintendo Switch deals, Amazon Prime Day 2023 has something for everyone. For those looking to make a more low-key purchase, however, there are plenty of great gaming books on sale that amount to some of the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals available at the moment.

In my time on this earth, I've read over 1,000 books. I've read a few good ones and a lot of bad ones. Rest assured the nine books on this list aren't only on sale, but are also great reads, rivaling some of the best RPGs when it comes to storytelling and worldbuilding. There are also some fascinating non-fiction selections here, too, if you're looking for something more on the cerebral side.

Prime Day's best video game book deals under $30

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels | was $17.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - Blood, Sweat, and Pixels is a formidable work by games journalist Jason Schreier charting the development of some of the biggest and best games of recent memory. It's a tribute to hard-working developers and artists who give their all to make video games a reality. UK price: was £11.99 now £10.49 at Amazon

Eisenhorn: The Omnibus | was $21 now $18.87 at Amazon

Save $2.13 - Eisenhorn is, perhaps, the most well-known and beloved antihero in Warhammer 40,000's dark future. This omnibus brings together the four main novels in the series: Xenos, Malleus, Hereticus, and The Magos, all of which make for thrilling supernatural detective stories. A must-buy for Warhammer 40,000 fans. UK price: was £15.00 now £11.19 at Amazon

Halo Encyclopedia | was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Save $22.00 - The Halo Encyclopedia is jam-packed with fascinating lore and breathtaking art from the iconic sci-fi series. As well as offering a history of the setting, the Halo Encyclopedia gives a deep dive into the futuristic technology that ties the Halo universe together. UK price: was £47.99 now £31.12

Mass Effect: The Complete Comics | was $39.99 now $26.49 at Amazon

Save $13.50 - For lore mavens, Mass Effect comics are an essential companion to the main games. In these pages, you'll find the truth behind the recovery of Commander Shepard's body in the run-up to Mass Effect 2 as well as stories following fan favorites like Garrus, Tali, and Wrex. UK price: was £37.99 now £27.00

Encyclopaedia Eorzea The World of Final Fantasy XIV~ Volume I | was $49.99 now $31.49 at Amazon

Save $18.50 - Final Fantasy 14 is rightly praised for its excellent storytelling and intricate worldbuilding. For those wanting to go a step beyond, however, the Encyclopaedia Eorzea includes fascinating details concerning the origins of the setting as well as UK price: was £47.99 now £31.88 at Amazon

The Art of The Last of Us | was $49.99 now $28.37 at Amazon

Save $21.62 - Though light on the text, this art book contains scores of jaw-dropping concept art from Naughty Dog - the studio behind the classic story-driven action game The Last of Us. Joel may have come a long way since those early concept drawings, but it's been one heck of a journey. UK price: £33.50 at Amazon

Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Volume 2 | was $49.99 now $24.61 at Amazon

Save $25.38 - Dragon Age: Inquisition saw BioWare's dark fantasy setting open up to players which, in turn, sparked even more curiosity about the world of Thedas and how it came to be. This book is chocked full of history. punctuated by lovingly curated art from the Dragon Age universe. UK price: was £47.99 now £39.19 at Amazon

The Last of Us: American Dreams| was $19.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - This comic series takes place before the events of The Last of Us, setting the scene for the game's emotional twists and turns. In American Dreams, we're introduced to a younger Ellie as she grows up in the violent. post-apocalyptic world. UK price: was £18.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

God of War: Lore and Legends | was $34.99 now $22.49 at Amazon

Save $12.50 - God of War offers a distinctive take on Norse mythology, sticking to some conventions, but bending and breaking others to fit its epic storyline. Lore and Legends will help guide you through the daunting mythological world of the series by offering welcome nuggets of lore alongside luxurious art from the setting. UK price: was £33.99 now £28.19 at Amazon

And if you want to complete the set of game and book together, then check out the latest price and deals on the companion games to some of these book below.

If you're looking to spruce up your gaming setup, check out our list of the best Prime Day gaming headset deals to give your ears the comfort they deserve. Alternatively, our lists of the best Prime Day PS5 deals and best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are great ways to find your next purchase, no matter your console of choice.