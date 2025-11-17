One of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far is already here, well ahead of the popular sales week, and it's the superb Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller down at its lowest ever price.
Right now, the white variant of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is down to a shocking £139.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon. This is comfortably the controller's lowest ever price by some margin, and is currently cheaper than official premium options like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
Potentially better yet, depending on what you're looking for, there's an even cheaper version available that has also been discounted. That's the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition. This wired-only version has dropped to just £64.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon, which - you guessed it - is another record low.
Today's best Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Black Friday deals
The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the best premium controller for Xbox consoles, but it also works on PC. Sublime build quality and impressively tactile buttons make this a must-own if you're looking to buy a seriously luxurious pad.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7140743?clickSR=slp:term:razer%20wolverine%20v3%20pro:1:44:1" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £199.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Frazer-wolverine-v3-pro-controller-for-xbox-black-10268829.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £199.99<strong>
35 quid off the wired-only model is absolutely nothing to sneeze at. If you're not fussed about losing wireless connectivity or a slight downgrade in build quality, then I can still highly recommend this version.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Frazer-wolverine-v3-tournament-edition-controller-for-xbox-black-10269537.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £69.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7140736" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £66.69
I personally rate the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro as the top premium pick amongst the best Xbox controllers, though you'll get plenty of use out of it if you primarily game on PC, too. It's simply one of the nicest controllers out there, both from a build quality and performance standpoint.
The microswitch-powered buttons are a tactile joy, and Razer's own mouse click tech factors into the bumpers and rear remappable buttons, offering satisfying and responsive presses that are perfect for competitive online multiplayer environments.
The cheaper Tournament Edition is no slouch, either. It's not quite as luxurious, and lacks wireless connectivity, but this is an excellent controller purchase if you're on a budget and looking for something a bit more feature-rich than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
