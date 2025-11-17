Deal alert! The price of the best premium Xbox controller money can buy just fell of a cliff ahead of Black Friday

A barn burner of a deal, well before the sales event starts

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
One of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far is already here, well ahead of the popular sales week, and it's the superb Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller down at its lowest ever price.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
Save £60
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is the best premium controller for Xbox consoles, but it also works on PC. Sublime build quality and impressively tactile buttons make this a must-own if you're looking to buy a seriously luxurious pad.

Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition
Save £35
Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition: was £99.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

35 quid off the wired-only model is absolutely nothing to sneeze at. If you're not fussed about losing wireless connectivity or a slight downgrade in build quality, then I can still highly recommend this version.

I personally rate the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro as the top premium pick amongst the best Xbox controllers, though you'll get plenty of use out of it if you primarily game on PC, too. It's simply one of the nicest controllers out there, both from a build quality and performance standpoint.

The microswitch-powered buttons are a tactile joy, and Razer's own mouse click tech factors into the bumpers and rear remappable buttons, offering satisfying and responsive presses that are perfect for competitive online multiplayer environments.

The cheaper Tournament Edition is no slouch, either. It's not quite as luxurious, and lacks wireless connectivity, but this is an excellent controller purchase if you're on a budget and looking for something a bit more feature-rich than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller.

