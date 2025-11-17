One of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far is already here, well ahead of the popular sales week, and it's the superb Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller down at its lowest ever price.

Right now, the white variant of the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is down to a shocking £139.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon. This is comfortably the controller's lowest ever price by some margin, and is currently cheaper than official premium options like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Potentially better yet, depending on what you're looking for, there's an even cheaper version available that has also been discounted. That's the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition. This wired-only version has dropped to just £64.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon, which - you guessed it - is another record low.

I personally rate the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro as the top premium pick amongst the best Xbox controllers, though you'll get plenty of use out of it if you primarily game on PC, too. It's simply one of the nicest controllers out there, both from a build quality and performance standpoint.

The microswitch-powered buttons are a tactile joy, and Razer's own mouse click tech factors into the bumpers and rear remappable buttons, offering satisfying and responsive presses that are perfect for competitive online multiplayer environments.

The cheaper Tournament Edition is no slouch, either. It's not quite as luxurious, and lacks wireless connectivity, but this is an excellent controller purchase if you're on a budget and looking for something a bit more feature-rich than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller.

