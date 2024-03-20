The Finals' first update of season 2 introduces map selection in private matches and a ban progression system
Three strikes and you're banned for good
The first patch for The Finals season two has been released, which introduces a new feature for private matches while making improvements to its latest game mode.
Embark Studios has released the patch notes which detail version 2.1.0 in its entirety, with some of the most notable features surrounding the game's maps, brand-new ban progression with a three-strike system, as well as the game's latest mode: Powershift.
More specifically, the update brings a new improvement to private matches in the form of map selection, allowing players the ability to battle to victory in the arena they like.
In regards to Powershift, Embark says that it plans on "adding new maps to this mode so you can ride the platform to its destination in a whole new setting" but didn't specify when this update will come.
Elsewhere, the game mode has received a few changes, including a fix to jump pads that were clipping the streets on low, medium, and high settings, another jump has been added outside the construction spawn area, and a new short zip line has been added to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral "to make traversal smoother."
Patch 2.1.0 isn't a big technical update, so don't expect massive changes to weapons or gadgets. The only major adjustments come with the SA1216, which has received a decreased fire rate and damage per pellet, and Glitch Grenades and Glitch Traps. Both will now trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields, however, the former will bounce off when landing on other surfaces. You can read the full patch notes below.
The Finals version 2.1.0 patch notes:
Bug Fixes & Additions
Private matches:
- Players can now select the map when starting a private match
- Players will no longer be stuck trying to join the game server after leaving a private lobby
- Fixed an issue where party members with different crossplay settings could be unable to leave private match lobbies
- Fixed a bug where players could bypass the "Crossplay ON" requirement for private matches, which resulted in a softlock
Console
- Crash fix for audio-related crash
Power Shift
Monaco:
- Fixed jump pads clipping the streets on low/medium/high settings
- Added a short zip line to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral to make traversal smoother
Skyway Stadium:
- Added jump pad outside the construction spawn area
- Tweaked spawns to sit less close to edges
General
- Fixed objective count score in the summary screen
Maps
- Performance and polish on SYS$HORIZON
- Adjusted collision on ceiling blocker to prevent players from getting stuck above the library when using the gateway gadget in SYS$HORIZON
- Moved a spawn location in the corner of Monaco near the Hotels that was creating imbalanced scenarios in some game modes
- Fixed incorrect destruction effect on trees in SYS$HORIZON
- Fixed missing destruction effects on concrete fences in Seoul
- Fixed missing destruction effects in multiple assets in the tutorial
Weapons & Gadgets
- Fixed bug with inconsistent damage when multiple explosives were triggered at the same time by C4s and breaching charges as opposed to multiplied melee damage
- Fixed an issue that made recoil on burst weapons not behave as intended
- Fixed Gateway ammo not being properly refunded when being thrown into an APS
- Fixed hovering objects after transmutation
- Blocked transmutation on friendly carriables
- Improved zipline behavior to better match the intended exit point and direction of the player
- Improved the dematerializer ability to dematerialize/rematerialized objects when multiple objects are close to each other
- Removed the ability to equip the mesh shield during defib revive
Art
- Updated the shoulder-length hairstyles to avoid clipping
- Fixed oversized ÖRF Sweater to prevent the sleeves from blocking ADS
UI/UX
- Social syncs will not be excluded if a user is already logged in
- Fixed a bug that would cause carriable objects to weigh more if they had an active Ping marker attached to them
- Fixed incorrect text on certain contracts
- Fixed overflowing text in item tutorial videos
Audio
- Fixed seek-to-start time not working
- Corrected the audio for the Season vignette video
Balance
Weapons:
SA1216
- Decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM
- Decreased damage per pellet from 7 to 6
Gadgets:
Glitch Grenades
- Changed glitch grenades to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields — on other surfaces, they will still bounce
Glitch Traps
- Changed glitch traps to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields
Security
- Improved prevention and detection
- Added ban progression with a 3-strike system
By Darren Allan