The Finals' first update of season 2 introduces map selection in private matches and a ban progression system

The first patch for The Finals season two has been released, which introduces a new feature for private matches while making improvements to its latest game mode.

Embark Studios has released the patch notes which detail version 2.1.0 in its entirety, with some of the most notable features surrounding the game's maps, brand-new ban progression with a three-strike system, as well as the game's latest mode: Powershift.

More specifically, the update brings a new improvement to private matches in the form of map selection, allowing players the ability to battle to victory in the arena they like.

In regards to Powershift, Embark says that it plans on "adding new maps to this mode so you can ride the platform to its destination in a whole new setting" but didn't specify when this update will come.

Elsewhere, the game mode has received a few changes, including a fix to jump pads that were clipping the streets on low, medium, and high settings, another jump has been added outside the construction spawn area, and a new short zip line has been added to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral "to make traversal smoother."

Patch 2.1.0 isn't a big technical update, so don't expect massive changes to weapons or gadgets. The only major adjustments come with the SA1216, which has received a decreased fire rate and damage per pellet, and Glitch Grenades and Glitch Traps. Both will now trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields, however, the former will bounce off when landing on other surfaces. You can read the full patch notes below.

The Finals version 2.1.0 patch notes:

Bug Fixes & Additions

Private matches:

Players can now select the map when starting a private match

Players will no longer be stuck trying to join the game server after leaving a private lobby

Fixed an issue where party members with different crossplay settings could be unable to leave private match lobbies

Fixed a bug where players could bypass the "Crossplay ON" requirement for private matches, which resulted in a softlock

Console

Crash fix for audio-related crash

Power Shift

Monaco:

Fixed jump pads clipping the streets on low/medium/high settings

Added a short zip line to the closed alleyway next to the cathedral to make traversal smoother

Skyway Stadium:

Added jump pad outside the construction spawn area

Tweaked spawns to sit less close to edges

General

Fixed objective count score in the summary screen

Maps

Performance and polish on SYS$HORIZON

Adjusted collision on ceiling blocker to prevent players from getting stuck above the library when using the gateway gadget in SYS$HORIZON

Moved a spawn location in the corner of Monaco near the Hotels that was creating imbalanced scenarios in some game modes

Fixed incorrect destruction effect on trees in SYS$HORIZON

Fixed missing destruction effects on concrete fences in Seoul

Fixed missing destruction effects in multiple assets in the tutorial

Weapons & Gadgets

Fixed bug with inconsistent damage when multiple explosives were triggered at the same time by C4s and breaching charges as opposed to multiplied melee damage

Fixed an issue that made recoil on burst weapons not behave as intended

Fixed Gateway ammo not being properly refunded when being thrown into an APS

Fixed hovering objects after transmutation

Blocked transmutation on friendly carriables

Improved zipline behavior to better match the intended exit point and direction of the player

Improved the dematerializer ability to dematerialize/rematerialized objects when multiple objects are close to each other

Removed the ability to equip the mesh shield during defib revive

Art

Updated the shoulder-length hairstyles to avoid clipping

Fixed oversized ÖRF Sweater to prevent the sleeves from blocking ADS

UI/UX

Social syncs will not be excluded if a user is already logged in

Fixed a bug that would cause carriable objects to weigh more if they had an active Ping marker attached to them

Fixed incorrect text on certain contracts

Fixed overflowing text in item tutorial videos

Audio

Fixed seek-to-start time not working

Corrected the audio for the Season vignette video

Balance

Weapons:

SA1216

Decreased fire rate from 230RPM to 200RPM

Decreased damage per pellet from 7 to 6

Gadgets:

Glitch Grenades

Changed glitch grenades to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields — on other surfaces, they will still bounce

Glitch Traps

Changed glitch traps to trigger on impact when they hit mesh shields and dome shields

Security

Improved prevention and detection

Added ban progression with a 3-strike system