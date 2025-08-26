Ubisoft has confirmed free DLC for Assassin's Creed Mirage

It's slated to launch sometime this year, and will feature a new story chapter

It'll be set in Saudi Arabia, and appears to be funded by a Saudi-based group

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to get free downloadable content (DLC) later in 2025, the publisher confirmed.

Ubisoft's official Assassin's Creed account on X / Twitter posted about the upcoming content, stating it'll feature a new story chapter set in 9th Century AlUla, Saubi Arabia. Players can also expect various "gameplay improvements for the base game" in addition to the new story content.

You might be surprised to see that Assassin's Creed Mirage, which launched back in 2023, is receiving new content so late in its life. However, it was reported as early as January (via VGC) that a group known as Savvy Games is funding production of the upcoming DLC. Savvy Games is part of Saudi Arabia's PIF (Public Investment Fund).

It seems to be, then, that Ubisoft was only willing to go ahead with the project due to its backing. And the setting of AlUla makes sense given the DLC's close ties to Saudi Arabia in both setting and funding.

We don't currently know when the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage DLC is set to drop, beyond its vague release date of 2025. We also don't have any story details, or what any of the gameplay improvements will entail.

Still, if you've drained the Assassin's Creed Shadows well and are looking for your next series fix, you may want to keep an eye on further news about this upcoming free DLC.

