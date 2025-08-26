Gamescom 2025 was the largest it's ever been

Over 350,000 visitors came to the event from 128 countries

For gamers, Gamescom is fast becoming the go-to event for news, trailers, previews and more

The numbers are in for Gamescom 2025, and it's becoming increasingly clear that it's the most important event on the annual gaming calendar.

Gamescom organizers have put out a press release containing this year's stats, including a total attendance of 357,000 visitors from 128 countries. Additionally, the show hosted 1,568 exhibitors (that's companies showing off their upcoming games and hardware) hailing from 72 different countries.

The Opening Night Live showcase also attracted a total of 72 million views internationally, which Gamescom states is an 80% increase over the previous year.

We can likely chalk this up to the anticipation of games like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Ghost of Yotei, and Resident Evil Requiem, all of which made appearances in some form or another during the show. But regardless, it shows that there is significant interest in the annual gaming showcase.

That's all well and good, then, but I hear you; what does a bunch of stats mean for the average gamer? Well, put simply, Gamescom is an event that's becoming increasingly hard to ignore. Even if you're just taking it all in through new trailers, interviews and previews.

No matter whether you're attending or just keeping up with the latest news online, Gamescom is a giant red circle marked on the calendar of many of your favorite game developers and publishers.

That includes the likes of Capcom, Bandai Namco, Nintendo, Sega, Square Enix, Epic Games, Xbox Game Studios, and more. If a hotly anticipated game is launching within the next six or so months, there's a high chance of it being in attendance at Gamescom, accompanied by new trailers and/or previews.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much like Summer Game Fest and similarly large events of years' past, Gamescom has continued to expand year on year, and it's now comfortably the largest European gaming expo. This also means that the event is generally easier to access for developers and publishers based in Europe and the UK. That being said, Gamescom has also confirmed that trade visitors hailing from the US, Canada, China, and Japan have increased, making it a solidly global operation.

We'll be bringing you our previews and thoughts on the various games we got to check out at Gamescom 2025, so be sure to keep checking back throughout this week and the next.