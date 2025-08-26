Stalker 2 on PS5 will offer new audio and trigger features on the DualSense controller

The DualSense's triggers have been used to mimic the game's weapon triggers

The controller's speaker function will also playback in-game audio, like the radio, for better immersion

GSC Game World has revealed new details about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl's PS5 version, including the all-new features that the Xbox and PC versions don't offer.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2025, technical producer Evgeniy Kulik discussed what makes the PS5 port different ahead of its launch and touched on the many new enhancements the studio has implemented for an "immersive" experience.

"We actually had a lot of fun while we were doing the version of our game for PlayStation, because it's a completely new platform for us and it provides us with a lot of new features," Kulik said. "For example, like the DualSense controller features. So, of course, we utilize that because we can immerse our players in the game more and more using those features."

Some of those include the touch pad and light bar, the controller's adaptive triggers, which have been used to mimic weapon triggers, as well as the controller's speaker function, which Kulik said is his favorite feature of the DualSense.

"I personally like our integration of speaker, because our our game is first person shooter, so [the] speaker provides us with the maximum power of immersion, because basically, like an example, some system notification, some radio chatter, and the radio is basically on your left or right shoulder," the developer said, "and with the radio chatter coming from the DualSense speaker, you immerse more and more in the game, and if you're talking about adaptive triggers, we made each gun feel unique, so the tension and the recoil from the adaptive trigger feels very differently on each of our weapons."

Kulik explained that there are weapon enthusiasts at GSC, and the team recorded real gunfire for Stalker 2, so in-game sounds play back more authentically.

"We are basically acquainted with each gun that is presented to the game, okay, maybe not each, but the Gauss Rifle... we tried to get that realistic trigger experience and provide it within the game," he said. "So we're all about digitalization and some really immersive features that you may actually feel with your fingertips."

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released in November 2024 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. The game will finally arrive on PS5 and PS5 Pro on November 20, 2025.