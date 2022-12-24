How to get your kids to fall asleep on Christmas Eve

Your children may be nestled all snug in their beds, but the excitement of Christmas is keeping them wide awake, much to your chagrin. Between two weeks off from school and the promise of presents from St. Nick, the last thing that'll be on kids' minds is catching some shut-eye. That'll culminate in some groggy, cranky youths (and awkward family gatherings).

So what can you do to help your kids fall asleep easily on Christmas Eve – and the rest of their holiday break for that matter? The experts at UK-based mattress purveyor Bed Kingdom (opens in new tab) have shared a plan that'll ensure your little ones are lulled to sleep at a reasonable time on December 24. (Believe it or not, achieving a restful night's sleep starts from the time you wake up!)

Even the best mattresses are no match for children who are overflowing with holiday cheer. Help them enjoy their Christmas by structuring their Christmas Eve in a way that'll leave them good and tired by bedtime. Here's how...

(Image credit: Ethan Hu / Unsplash)

During the day: keep the kids busy

Keep your child active – whether that means taking a walk around the neighborhood, playing a favorite sport, or staying inside and practicing TikTok dances. Your kid will be teeming with energy, so it's important to have them burn off as much of that energy as possible for a good night's sleep.

If your child wants to partake in some Christmas sweets, that's fine in moderation. Just be sure to limit the sugary snacks after midday, as consuming them beyond that point will make it more difficult for your kid to wind down in the evening. (Learn about other foods and drinks that can keep you up at night.)

In the evening: make it a low-key celebration

Try to make your evening before Christmas as calm and relaxing as possible. Consider having an earlier dinner than usual, as it'll keep your child occupied without making them overexcited. This can also be the time to engage in low-key family activities – watch Christmas movies, play board games, or share stories.

If your kid wants to play video games or FaceTime with their friends instead, they can do that, too – but make sure to put a cap on screentime up to two hours before bedtime, as the blue light from their gadgets will hinder their production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. Follow these tech habits for a better night's sleep.

Does your little one like to have a snack before bedtime? Offer food or drink that's rich in tryptophan, the amino acid that aids in melatonin production. Examples include milk, bananas, cashews, and almonds.

(Image credit: Katherine Hanlon / Unsplash)

At bedtime: business as usual

Don't deviate from your child's bedtime routine for the sake of the holiday. Kids rely on their routines to help their brains signal that it's time for sleep. However, even foregoing the usual bedtime story will trigger a response that tells them it's not quite time for bed, and they won't be able to fall asleep so easily.

School-age children need nine to 11 hours of sleep (opens in new tab), and toddlers required even more than that. Don't encourage your child to stay up late on Christmas Eve, especially if they have to wake up early the next morning.

One way to make your child's routine a little extra special for Christmas Eve is to conduct a countdown. Start an hour before bedtime and make an announcement every 10 to 15 minutes. This adds an element of excitement that also helps your wee one transition into their bedtime routine.

Tips for adults to fall asleep on Christmas Eve

The above advice will work for adults as well as children. Granted, many older folks are likely to be busier preparing for Christmas Day, so they'll be primed to sleep more soundly on Christmas Eve. Just go easy on the late-night alcohol, as booze affects your snooze (and not for the better).

However, the holidays can be a hectic time for a lot of people, especially parents. Learning how to sleep when you're stressed will help you cope with your situations better. Also, listening to a sleep podcast before bed can take your mind off your worries so you can drift off faster.

If you're still feeling restless upon following a steady sleep routine, your mattress could be to blame. Browse after Christmas mattress sales and enter 2023 with a brand-new bed or mattress topper that'll leave you feeling refreshed every morning.