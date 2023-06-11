5 new comedy movies on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more for June 2023

The best new comedy movies to stream in June 2023 are a varied bunch. With movie theaters full of summer blockbusters, it's left largely to Netflix to keep at-home entertainment flowing with an array of comedies.

First up, Hulu's only entry this month is an unlikely biopic about the man who invented one of America's best-selling snacks, and following that, we've got three Netflix efforts from all over the world, before finishing with a heartwarming family comedy from our friends at Disney Plus.

In all, we've got five new entries for you, so a quieter month than usual, but there are still plenty of great-looking choices, so let's dive in...

Flamin’ Hot (June 9)

(Image credit: Hulu)

Eva Longoria makes her directorial debut with Flamin' Hot, perhaps the year's unlikeliest biopic, which tells the story of Richard Montanez.

Who? Well we might you ask. Richard Montanez was a janitor at potato chip giant Frito-Lay, who suggested to his employer a new product, the Flamin' Hot Cheeto, which would go on to be one of the best-selling and best-loved products snack across the world.

Adapted for Hulu from Montanez's book, A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive, some of which is now disputed, the movie stars Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shalhoub, with Longoria behind the camera.

A biopic too far? Maybe, but this looks like a lot of fun.

Where to watch it: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

The Wonder Weeks (June 9)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A heartfelt Dutch comedy next, which comes from the makers of crossover hit F*ck Love Too.

The Wonder Weeks follows Sallie Harmsen's Anne, who, after discovering that life with a small baby requires a whole different type of marriage, seeks solace in a Mama’s club, where women come together to help provide help and support for those who really need it.

A mixture of heartfelt storytelling, slapstick moments, and weary humor best understood by very, very tired young parents, this looks like it has a kinship with comedies like Jason Reitman's Tully and Netflix's hit Australia comedy series The Let-Down.

Where to watch it: Netflix (Worldwide)

You Do You (June 9)

(Image credit: Netflix)

From the Netherlands to Turkey for this quirky new comedy, which stars Dix Pour Cent's Ahsen Eroglu.

Eroglu plays Merve, a socialite who suddenly finds herself penniless when her father loses his fortune. Desperate for a new source of income, she decides to launch a new dating app, one where those searching for love wear masks. Quickly popular, it draws the attention of a tech entrepreneur, who wants to meet with Merve, and that is where things get complicated...

Light and frothy for sure, but sometimes that's exactly what a Friday night calls for.

Where to watch it: Netflix (Worldwide)

The Perfect Find (June 23)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gabrielle Union leads this sparky comedy, which arrives at the end of the month.

Union, who is rom-com royalty thanks to her turns in 10 Things I Hate About You and Bring It On, stars as Jenna Jones, a down-on-her-luck fashion journalist who has hit rock bottom. Newly fired from her job and dumped by her fiancé, Jones hit a new low when she is forced to beg her arch nemesis, Darcy Vale, for a role at her new online magazine.

Finding herself surrounded by digital-savvy millennials and in way over her head, she struggles to survive. Things begin to look up when she falls for Eric, a young co-worker with whom she has real chemistry, only trouble is, he's Darcy's son. Pretty soon it's clear Jenna will have to pick, her job or this new love...

Made by Numa Perrier who wowed with hit drama Jezebel, The Perfect Find is an adaptation of Tia Williams' best-seller of the same name.

From Set It Up to Holidate, Netflix has form for romantic-comedies with love in the workplace and this looks like another solid entry.

Where to watch it: Netflix (Worldwide)

World's Best (June 24)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

A tender tearjerker to finish off the round-up, and one that arrives on June 24.

World's Best follows Prem Patel, a 12-year-old boy with a rare gift in math, whose life is turned upside down when he discovers his recently deceased father was in fact a famous rapper.

Convinced it's his destiny, Prem immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar, with bizarre and hilarious consequences.

A quirky movie, which frequently features Prem darting off to perform hip- hop fueled fantasies where he performs with his father, this looks like a heartswelling feel-good comedy.

Where to watch it: Disney Plus (Worldwide)