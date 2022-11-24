You don't want to miss this year's Dyson Supersonic Black Friday deals

Black Friday is often the best time to pick up that gadget you've been longing to buy, and that holds true for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
While the offers below don't hold a candle to the best Black Friday deals we've seen, there are some really good bargains out there for Dyson's impressive but equally expensive gadget. This includes refurbished Dyson Supersonics that are only £188.99 at eBay in the UK (opens in new tab), and $299.99 at Dyson in the US (opens in new tab).
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Black Friday Dyson Supersonic deals in the US
Dyson Supersonic (refurbished): was
$329.99 now $299.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)
If you want to pick up the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (which we gave a four-star review (opens in new tab)) then you can get a refurbished model right now from Dyson's outlet store for $299.99. We've seen it go in and out of stock so you might have to get lucky and snatch one up while it's available.
Dyson Supersonic with gift: now $429.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)
If you instead want this Dyson hair dryer new, you can buy it for $429.99 at Dyson's online store. This four-star hairdryer (opens in new tab) is really good (in our review we commended its attractive design and its great performance, though it's not the quietest) and right now it comes with a $100 gift bundle that includes a detangling comb, paddle brush, and a presentation case.
Black Friday Dyson Supersonic deals in the UK
Dyson Supersonic (refurbished): was
£269.99 now £188.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)
If you want a Dyson Supersonic (opens in new tab) hair dryer and don't mind if it's refurbished, then this is the Black Friday deal for you. Plus, while this record-low price is at eBay this isn't just any old seller it's from Dyson itself so that means it's been restored, cleaned, tested, and certified to Dyson's high standards, so it'll come like new. Plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you do have any issues you can return it and get your money back.
Dyson Supersonic: now £329.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
If you instead want this Dyson hair dryer new and unused the best price we've found is at John Lewis. This admittedly isn't the most budget-friendly price but this four-star hairdryer (opens in new tab) is great (in our review we commended its attractive design and its great performance, though it's not the quietest).
Dyson Supersonic with gift: now £359.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)
Alternatively, you can get a new Dyson Supersonic with a gift (worth £100) at Dyson's website for just £30 more. Alongside the four-star hair dryer (opens in new tab), you'll get a Dyson-designed detangling comb, paddle brush, and a presentation case.
Like most Dyson devices, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is both impressive and expensive.
We adore the hair dryer's design and its amazing performance (it leaves hair feeling smooth and soft and its magnetic attachments are easy to use and perform well). However, the price really holds it back from being a stand-out gadget. As much as we love it, it's a tough one to recommend to many folks.
Thanks to the deals, though, you can pick it up at a really good price (if you buy a refurbished model) or you can get it at full price with a gift bundle that includes a bunch of useful tools for styling your hair and looking after your new hair dryer.
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
