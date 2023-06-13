You don't have to wait for Prime Day to get this Echo Dot bundle deal

Amazon's Echo Dot is one of the most affordable, easy-to-use and all-around useful pieces of smart home tech. And now's your chance to upgrade your home with a pair of the popular smart speakers for a terrific low price with this latest bundle deal at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

For a limited time, you can pick up two Echo Dots (5th Gen) for £63.98 at Amazon when you enter the code 'ECHODOT' at the checkout. Considering one usually costs £54.99, that's a saving of £46 compared to buying them separately. Almost, but not quite, buy one get one free.

Today's best Echo Dot bundle deal

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £109.98 now £63.98 at Amazon

Use the code 'ECHODOT' to save £46 when you buy two of the latest generation Echo Dot devices. The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant overall sound. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models. Use it to play music, set alarms, control other smart home devices and more with just your voice.

With the Echo Dot, you can use voice commands to play music, set timers, listen to the news, control other smart devices around the home and ask all sorts of weird and wonderful questions that pop into your head. All with improved audio quality compared to the previous generation model.

If you don't want two smart speakers, remember that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner in July and there's a strong chance that the Echo Dot will be on offer during that sale – but that's for members only. Based on previous deals, we expect it will be around £30 – a good price if you just want one, so be sure to check your Amazon Prime membership if you haven't yet to be ready for next month's sale.