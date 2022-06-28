You can save over $100 on Corsair DDR5 RAM right now, but you’ll need to be quick

Those who have been looking for the right time to pounce on some DDR5 system RAM might want to consider making a move now, with Corsair cutting the price of its DDR5 modules for the first time.

The good news is twofold here: this is across the whole Corsair DDR5 range on the manufacturer’s web store (opens in new tab), and the discount is a chunky one, with 25% being knocked off those prices.

The caveat is that this is a flash sale, so you’ll only be able to benefit if you make your move today, June 28, by midnight PDT (3am ET, technically tomorrow in that case).

As mentioned, this is the first time we’ve witnessed a price reduction from Corsair on its DDR5 RAM. The DDR5 standard is still the relative newcomer on the RAM block, and as always when a new memory standard comes to fruition, it’s expensive stuff to begin with.

Fortunately, DDR5 prices have already been dropping rapidly this year, and now with Corsair’s 25% discount, the RAM sticks have very much had the sting taken out of their price tags. There are some large reductions here, particularly if you’re looking at purchasing a hefty amount of RAM (like a twin pack of 32GB modules to really future-proof your PC (opens in new tab)).

We’ve highlighted a couple of the most tempting offers below, but you can check out the full Corsair DDR5 range here (opens in new tab), as all these RAM sticks have been dropped by 25%.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 2 x 16GB (32GB) DDR5 5200MHz RAM: $289.99 $217.49 at Corsair (opens in new tab)

This kit provides you with 32GB of Dominator Platinum system memory, in the form of two 16GB sticks, embellished with shiny RGB lights. This DDR5 RAM is clocked at 5200MHz, with a CAS latency of 40-40-40-77. In short, it’s seriously fast, and over $70 off with the 25% reduction applied.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance 2 x 8GB (16GB) DDR5 4800MHz RAM: $121.99 $91.49 at Corsair (opens in new tab)

Those looking at a tighter budget who want to stick with 16GB of RAM – the lowest amount we’d recommend for a PC these days, but still, plenty enough, at least for now – will find these Vengeance modules a top value proposition. This DDR5 RAM is clocked at 4800MHz with CAS latency timings of 40-40-40-77.

Not in the US? Below you'll find the best system RAM deals where you are: